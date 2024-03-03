Vivek Oberoi's struggle with mental health and journey to recovery

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi opens up about his battle with mental health, recalling a dark period in his life and how he overcame it with the support of his family.
Vivek Oberoi

MUMBAI: Renowned Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi recently shared his struggles with mental health, revealing that he has faced a dark period in his life where everything seemed to be falling apart. In a candid interview with Humans of Bombay, Vivek opened up about his experience and how he managed to navigate through this challenging phase.

Vivek expressed that life can sometimes lead you to a very dark place, especially when faced with simultaneous challenges in both professional and personal life. He recalled feeling like he was at the edge of darkness, facing a profound sense of despair. However, he also emphasized that it's crucial to find the strength to overcome such moments.

The actor candidly shared that he had contemplated ending his life during this difficult period. However, he realized the importance of thinking about the impact his actions would have on the people who truly cared about him. He stressed the need to focus on love and light, reaching out to those who genuinely support and care for you.

Vivek credited his family for being a source of strength and support during his darkest moments. He recalled a poignant moment when he broke down in front of his mother, questioning why everything was happening to him. His mother's wise words made him realize that during his moments of success and fame, he never questioned why good things were happening to him.

Reflecting on his journey to recovery, Vivek emphasized the importance of experiencing catharsis and allowing oneself to cry and let out all the emotions. He expressed gratitude for having a home and family that supported him unconditionally during his toughest times.

On the professional front, Vivek Oberoi recently starred in Rohit Shetty's action-packed film "Indian Police Force," alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty. The movie showcases Sidharth Malhotra as DCP Kabir Malik, known for his bravery and charisma, while Vivek Oberoi portrays the character of Joint CP Vikram Bakshi, and Shilpa Shetty plays ATS Chief Tara Shetty.

Vivek's candid revelation about his mental health journey serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of seeking help and support during challenging times. His story highlights the resilience of the human spirit and the transformative power of love and support in overcoming life's darkest moments.

