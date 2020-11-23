From wanting to commit suicide as a teen to staying adamant on never giving up as of present, B-Town actor Amit Sadh spills the beans, A MUST READ

MUMBAI: B-Town fame Amit Sadh has gradually made his way up the success ladder in Bollywood. The actor today enjoys a huge fan following across the nation and on social media.

However, there was a time during his teenage years when he attempted to commit suicide.

Yes, you read it right! Talking about that phase of his life, Amit told our sources that between the age of 16 and 18, he tried committing suicide four times.

However, the actor revealed that he didn’t have suicidal thoughts. He just went to commit suicide, there was no planning. He just woke up one day and tried and tried again and again and again.

Then by God’s grace, in his last attempt, the actor finally realised that this is not the way and this is not the end.

Also Read: MTV Roadies Revolution: Hamid Barkzi’s OUTSTANDING performance gets VICTORY to his team

Following this, both his situations and mindset underwent the required changes and further evolved positively, such that the philosophy of never giving up cultivated in him.

Elaborating further, Amit added that he didn't overcome it all in one day. It took him 20 years! According to him, the day he understood that life is a gift, he started living it.

Today, the actor revealed that he feels blessed and fortunate that he is on the other side of the white light. Amit further added that he now has a lot of compassion, love and empathy for people who become weak.

On the work front, Amit has been exploring a lot of opportunities on the OTT platforms.

Also Read: Take #GYMWEAR GOALS from Erica Fernandes, Siddharth Nigam, Mouni Roy, Hina Khan, and Parth Samthaan!

Credit: ETimes