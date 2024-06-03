War 2 Update: Jr NTR to have a standalone movie as a part of YRF Spy Universe?

MUMBAI: The audience have been waiting eagerly for War 2 ever since there were speculations about the movie's arrival.

With the reports coming out, we now know that the movie will feature Jr NTR as well as Hrithik Roshan in the sequel. Other than Hrithik and Jr NTR, we will also get to see Kiara Advani.

It is also said that Ayan Mukherjee will be directing the movie. Earlier we saw Hrithik Roshan's cameo in the Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3. We had seen some behind-the-scenes footage of the movie where we saw a lot of cars driving around. It was also revealed that the movie will be released on 14th August, 2025.

Also read - Amazing! These Behind-The-Scenes glimpses Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2 are raising the excitement to another level

Surely the movie is going to be great as it has built a lot of expectations and the audience have high hopes after seeing the behind-the-scenes videos. It was also revealed that Jr NTR will play a negative role but it doesn't stop here as there's more to it.

As per reports, it was revealed that the makers of the movie have planned a massive action entry sequence for Jr NTR. Keeping in mind that action is the USP of the movie, Ayan Mukerji has roped in 11 international stunt coordinators who worked in Rambo Last Blood.

Now with all these interesting happenings going on, there’s something more that will contribute to the hype of the movie.

Since a few days, there have been reports that Jr NTR is going to play the role of an Indian Intelligence Agent and now there reports that suggest the makers are also planning for standalone movie around Jr NTR's character.

Jr NTR has been impressing the audience over the years and now he is all set to impress us once again in War 2.

Also read -War 2: Jr NTR’s role in the Hrithik Roshan starrer has a BIG TWIST

What do you think about Jr. NTR in the movie? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Jr NTR war YRF Ayan Mujherji Hrithik Roshan War 2 Tiger Pathaan Spy universe Hindi movies Movie News TellyChakkar
About Author

