Was Arbaaz Khan - Sshura Khan wedding disapproved by Salman Khan and family? Here's what we know

MUMBAI: Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan tied the knot in December 24, 2023. The news of the sudden wedding had left everyone shocked. As we know, Arbaaz Khan was in a relationship with Giorgia Andriani for a long time. He met her on the sets of Patna Shukla where she was the makeup artiste of Raveena Tandon. It seems the age gap between the couple is above 20 years. This has led to the trolling of Arbaaz Khan who said that such marriages have more chances to last longer than ones between people of same age group. Now, as per a report in Zoom it has come to the fore that Arbaaz Khan's sisters Alvira Agnihotri and Arpita Khan Sharma were never too fond of Sshura Khan.

Also read -Interesting! Arbaaz Khan opens up about second marriage, defends age gap with wife Sshura Khan

It seems Sshura Khan is allegedly a divorcee with an eight-year-old child from her former marriage. This was kept a secret from the entire Khan family. When Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Agnihotri found out about the same, they were upset with the lady. It seems in the past she was married to an interior designer who found it hard to stay cordial with her after she became too demanding. When things reached a crescendo, they decided to divorce. It seems she did not let him meet the child, a fact that stressed both the sisters. As we know, despite his split with Malaika Arora they are together as Arhaan Khan's co-parents.

Also read - What! Arbaaz Khan set to get married for the second time after splitting up with Malaika Arora? Read on to know more!

When these things came to the notice of Salman Khan, he told his brother to re-think his decision to marry Sshura Khan. But Arbaaz Khan was head over heels in love and stuck to his guns. On the stage of Bigg Boss 17, he told Bharti Singh that his brothers never listen to him.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life





