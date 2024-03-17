Was Arbaaz Khan - Sshura Khan wedding disapproved by Salman Khan and family? Here's what we know

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan tied the knot in December 24, 2023. The news of the sudden wedding had left everyone shocked. As we know, Arbaaz Khan was in a relationship with Giorgia Andriani for a long time.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/17/2024 - 20:00
movie_image: 
Arbaaz

MUMBAI: Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan tied the knot in December 24, 2023. The news of the sudden wedding had left everyone shocked. As we know, Arbaaz Khan was in a relationship with Giorgia Andriani for a long time. He met her on the sets of Patna Shukla where she was the makeup artiste of Raveena Tandon. It seems the age gap between the couple is above 20 years. This has led to the trolling of Arbaaz Khan who said that such marriages have more chances to last longer than ones between people of same age group. Now, as per a report in Zoom it has come to the fore that Arbaaz Khan's sisters Alvira Agnihotri and Arpita Khan Sharma were never too fond of Sshura Khan.

Also read -Interesting! Arbaaz Khan opens up about second marriage, defends age gap with wife Sshura Khan

It seems Sshura Khan is allegedly a divorcee with an eight-year-old child from her former marriage. This was kept a secret from the entire Khan family. When Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Agnihotri found out about the same, they were upset with the lady. It seems in the past she was married to an interior designer who found it hard to stay cordial with her after she became too demanding. When things reached a crescendo, they decided to divorce. It seems she did not let him meet the child, a fact that stressed both the sisters. As we know, despite his split with Malaika Arora they are together as Arhaan Khan's co-parents.

Also read - What! Arbaaz Khan set to get married for the second time after splitting up with Malaika Arora? Read on to know more!

When these things came to the notice of Salman Khan, he told his brother to re-think his decision to marry Sshura Khan. But Arbaaz Khan was head over heels in love and stuck to his guns. On the stage of Bigg Boss 17, he told Bharti Singh that his brothers never listen to him.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life 


    
 

Arbaaz Khan Sshura Khan Salman Khan Arpita Khan Malaika Arora Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/17/2024 - 20:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Orry earns ₹15-20 lakhs by attending weddings, reveals it to be his 'primary source of income'
MUMBAI: Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, is known for partying with top Bollywood celebs. The flamboyant social media...
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fame Smriti Irani reveals selling beauty products and fondest memories from the show set
MUMBAI: Smriti Irani, a former actress who is now a politician, uses social media extensively. In addition to providing...
Samantha Ruth Prabhu expresses fear of fading from the spotlight; Says ‘I have to beat this fear of being old news…’
MUMBAI: In 2022, Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed that she had received a diagnosis of Myositis, an autoimmune disease....
Was Arbaaz Khan - Sshura Khan wedding disapproved by Salman Khan and family? Here's what we know
MUMBAI: Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan tied the knot in December 24, 2023. The news of the sudden wedding had left...
Kiran Rao talks about Laapata Ladies, 'An artist's job is to provoke'
MUMBAI: Laapata Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao, was released in theatres on March 1. The film is getting love and...
YouTuber Carry Minati reveals how his mother wanted him to pursue medical studies
MUMBAI: In the decade or so that CarryMinati has plied his trade, contemporaries and trends have come and gone even as...
Recent Stories
Orry
Orry earns ₹15-20 lakhs by attending weddings, reveals it to be his 'primary source of income'
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Orry
Orry earns ₹15-20 lakhs by attending weddings, reveals it to be his 'primary source of income'
Samantha
Samantha Ruth Prabhu expresses fear of fading from the spotlight; Says ‘I have to beat this fear of being old news…’
Kiran
Kiran Rao talks about Laapata Ladies, 'An artist's job is to provoke'
Joram
Joram director reveals facing bankruptcy after his Manoj Bajpayee starrer film flopped at the box office
Aryan
Stardom: Aryan Khan's work approach differs from superstar father Shah Rukh Khan
Bobby
From Bobby Deol to Abhishek Bachchan: Bollywood stars who got recognized for their work on OTT platforms