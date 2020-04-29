This was Irrfan Khan’s last public message before he passed away

MUMBAI: Actor Irrfan Khan passed away today as he lost his battle to cancer. His death has come to a shock to many of his fans and to his colleagues. Each of us is mourning his loss.

Irrfan was one of a kind; the choices of his films and characters made him different from the others. His acting was always appreciated by the audience and the critics.

Recently, his movie Angrezi Medium had hit the theatres but due to the lockdown it was brought down and then released on the digital platform.

When the movie trailer was launched, Irrfan had recorded a message for his fans and the audience. He mentioned how special this movie was for him and requested the audiences to go and watch it.

Have a look at the video below.

In this video as we see, the actor expressed how much he wanted to promote this movie, but because of his condition, he couldn’t be a part of it. In the end, he also described his battle with the illness.

The message will break your heart and show you how much he was struggling while battling the sickness.

Irrfan has made India proud with his performances in Hollywood movies like Jurassic World, Slumdog Millionaire, The Amazing Spider-Man, and Life of Pie. He was the first Indian actor to make it big in the west.

His last few Bollywood movies Blackmail, Karwaan, and Angrezi Medium were highly appreciated by the audiences and the critics.

Irrfan will always be remembered for his roles in Haider, Hindi Medium, Lunch Box, Paan Singh Tomar, New York, Blackmail, Piku, Madaari, Qarib Qarib Single, The Namesake, Life in a Metro, and many more.

He won the national award for his par-excellence performance in Paan Singh Tomar and was awarded the Padma Shri in 2011.

You will be highly missed Irrfan Khan! Your death is a huge loss to the entertainment industry. Rest in peace.