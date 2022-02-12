Weird! Siddhant Chaturvedi’s uncle’s steamy question about Deepika-Siddhanth’s passionate lip-lock in ‘Gehraiyaan’ is surely unmissable

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi's passionate lip-lock in Gehraiyaan has been the talk of the town ever since the film's trailer was released. The curiosity among people was so high that even Siddhant's uncle wanted to know if he has really touched Deepika's lips while doing kissing scenes or was there a mirror in between them.

The revelation came on The Kapil Sharma Show Uncensored version where Siddhant along with Deepika, Ananya, Dhairya, and Shakun Batra were seen having a great time together. At one point, Siddhant even replied to Deepika with a cheeky answer when she asked to raise the AC temperature since she was feeling cold. Pat came to the reply from Siddhant, 'Hum aapke bagal mein baithe hai, humko thand nahi lag rahi.'

The movie has already taken over the Internet as fans have flooded Twitter with positive and sweet reviews. Deepika Padukone became the talking point due to her portrayal of Alisha’s character and fans called Shakun Batra’s creation a ‘magic’.

The movie stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa in lead roles. Apart from that, Gehraiyaan also features Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles. The Shakun Batra directorial is jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Jouska Films. The complex relationship drama is bankrolled by Dharma Productions.

