What! 12th Fail: Vidhu Vinod Chopra discloses THIS was the original director for Vikrant Massey starrer

MUMBAI: Due to his outstanding performance in 12th Fail, Vikrant Massey has been the buzz of the town. People have loved him and respected his work because of his amazing performance in the movie. The subjects of 12th Fail are Manoj Kumar Sharma, an actual IPS officer, and his spouse, Shraddha Joshi.

In addition, Medha Shankar, a recent addition to the cast, is praised for her performance. The film was directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, and it has won every accolade. Recently, the cast and crew of the movie toasted the film's success.

Speaking with the media while they were there was the 12th Fail team. Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra revealed something significant throughout the conversation. He claimed that Rajkumar Hirani was originally slated to helm the film. So then he started working on the film.

He disclosed that at first, Manoj Kumar Sharma came to him carrying a book about his life and asked for a blurb for it. He added that he told Manoj that he would have to publish the book as well, even if it meant calling it garbage if he thought it was ineffective.

Later, Vidhu Vinod Chopra agreed to give Sachin Tendulkar and Rajkumar Hirani access to the book at Manoj's request. When Manoj Sharma saw Vidhu Vinod Chopra again six months later, he informed him that he had received backing from both Rajkumar Hirani and Sachin Tendulkar and that he had asked Hirani if he would consider directing the movie.

However, Rajkumar Hirani told him that Vidhu Vinod Chopra had to direct the movie since he was already writing one. At the 2024 Filmfare, Vidhu Vinod Chopra won the Best Director prize. Additionally, Vikrant Massey took home the Best Actor (Critics) Filmfare Award for the first time. At the 2024 Filmfare Awards, 12th Fail also took home prizes for Best Film, Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best Editing.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Bollywood Life

