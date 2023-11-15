What! Aamir Khan suggested Sharat Saxena’s name for Ghulam, he says, “I did not get the work I could have…”

MUMBAI : Ghulam is one of the most loved films of Aamir Khan. The film also brought Rani Mukerji into the limelight. Veteran actor Sharat Saxena who was seen in the film, was suggested by Aamir Khan. He got the nomination as the Best Villain at Filmfare Awards. He said when he asked Aamir why he thought of him for the role, “He said whenever I have seen you, I have seen you in small roles but you always do them well, which is why I suggested your name.”

Sharat however said that he did not surprisingly get any roles after the film. He said the film shut down as Gulshan Kumar was assassinated and there was a big worry in the film industry. He said, “No one was announcing films, no one was releasing films,” he recalled and said that it affected his career badly. “I did not get the work I could have gotten in that period, this was a tragedy in my life.”

The Vikram Bhatt directorial also starred Rani Mukerji and Deepak Tijori.

Sharat has been part of films like Shakti, Karma, Mr India, Soldier, Saathiya, Baghban, Bajrangi Bhaijaan among many others.

