What! Abhishek Bachchan rejected Aamir Khan starrer Rang De Basanti for this shocking reason

Abhishek Bachchan has revealed that he was offered Rang De Basanti, but he turned it down. In the Hindi Actors Roundtable on Galatta Plus, the actor recalled how he couldn't grasp the narrative of the Aamir Khan-starrer because of how director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra narrated it.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 12/31/2023 - 12:00
movie_image: 
Abhishek

MUMBAI: Abhishek Bachchan has revealed that he was offered Rang De Basanti, but he turned it down. In the Hindi Actors Roundtable on Galatta Plus, the actor recalled how he couldn't grasp the narrative of the Aamir Khan-starrer because of how director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra narrated it.

Also read - Whoa! Times when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan fought in public like a normal couple

Abishek recalled how before their respective first films in the late ‘90s, him and Rakeysh developed the script of a period film titled Samjhauta Express. They narrated it to Amitabh Bachchan in the hope that he would produce it under his banner ABCL. 

“That’s when I realised Rakeysh is the world's worst narrator. Just read his script, never get a narration from him. He will confuse you, which he did to me during Rang De Basanti. I didn't understand why are they cutting from time zone to time zone. It was called Painted Yellow in those days. I said, ‘Mujhe samajh nahi aayi, mujhe nahi karni’ (I didn't get it, I don't want to do it). Then he made Rang De Basanti. Next time he came for Delhi-6, I said, ‘Han, kar lo.’ (Ya, let's do it) I didn't even read the script,” Abhishek said at the Roundtable.

Rang De Basanti is a 2006 hit film directed by Rakeysh Mehra. It starred Aamir Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, Atul Kulkarni, Soha Ali Khan, Kirron Kher, Waheeda Rahman, Anupam Kher, and Om Puri among others. 

While Abhishek didn't reveal which part he was offered from the cast, other actors considered for the supporting roles were Arjun Rampal and Arjun Bajwa. Hrithik Roshan was also offered Siddharth's part, but he was busy filming for his father Rakesh Roshan's 2006 superhero film Krrish.

Also read - What! When Abhishek Bachchan said “women don’t make-up” while Aishwarya Rai said, "I am the one who apologises" Amidst family dispute

Abhishek eventually starred in Rakeysh's next directorial, Delhi-6, which also featured Sonam Kapoor, Divya Dutta, Om Puri, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rishi Kapoor, and Waheeda Rahman among others. It also had a cameo by Amitabh Bachchan as Abhishek's late grandfather.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times


    
 

Abhishek Bachchan Rang De Basanti Amitabh Bachchan Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 12/31/2023 - 12:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! Abhishek Bachchan reveals how no director was ready to launch him in the industry, read to know more
MUMBAI: Abhishek Bachchan has detailed his struggles of getting his first film in the early 2000s. In the Hindi Actors...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What! Ruhi is adamant to pursue Armaan after Rohit warns her
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
What! Abhishek Bachchan rejected Aamir Khan starrer Rang De Basanti for this shocking reason
MUMBAI: Abhishek Bachchan has revealed that he was offered Rang De Basanti, but he turned it down. In the Hindi Actors...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Akka Saheb decides to get Ishaan and Reeva married
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Shocking! Kajol Fires Back at Kareena's Driving Remark in Explosive Roundtable Exchange
MUMBAI: In a recent episode of Netflix's 'The Film Actors' Roundtable 2023, sparks flew when Kareena Kapoor Khan...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Ishaan and Savi to get married without the Chavans and Bhosle family's consent?
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Recent Stories
Abhishek
Woah! Abhishek Bachchan reveals how no director was ready to launch him in the industry, read to know more
Latest Video
Related Stories
Abhishek
Woah! Abhishek Bachchan reveals how no director was ready to launch him in the industry, read to know more
Kajol
Shocking! Kajol Fires Back at Kareena's Driving Remark in Explosive Roundtable Exchange
Karan
Must Read! Karan Johar: Alia Bhatt's True Launch Was Imtiaz Ali's 'Highway'
Ananya
What! Ananya Panday's Amusing Encounter: Jackie Shroff's One-Word Text 'Bhidu' Leaves Her Puzzled
Saurabh
Interesting! Saurabh Shukla Opens Up: Acting Happened Unexpectedly, But Directing Was Always in My Heart
Twinkle
Fascinating! Why Twinkle Khanna Applied to the Same University as Son Aarav Revealed in Candid Interview