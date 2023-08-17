What! Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya's name added for 'Special Thanks' in Ghoomer? Here's why

R Balki, known for his entertaining yet thought-provoking films, will release his upcoming flick, Ghoomer, tomorrow. Like all his previous movies, this sports drama also has a Bachchan connection.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/17/2023 - 23:13
movie_image: 
Abhishek

MUMBAI: R Balki, known for his entertaining yet thought-provoking films, will release his upcoming flick, Ghoomer, tomorrow. Like all his previous movies, this sports drama also has a Bachchan connection. 

Abhishek Bachchan features in the lead role while his father Amitabh Bachchan has a cameo. Interestingly, Big B has starred in all R Balki films, as a leading actor or in a special appearance. 

But interestingly, the opening slates of Ghoomer mention Abhishek’s wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya under ‘Special Thanks’. That’s not all. Producer Dinesh Vijan of Stree (2018), Hindi Medium (2017), Bhediya (2022) etc fame has also been thanked in Ghoomer.

R Balki revealed the reason, “They all have contributed in many ways to the film - its marketing, or distribution or an idea here and an idea there.” He also mentioned that “Dinesh Vijan is a friend.”

When asked about Aaradhya, R Balki explained, “Aaradhya actually came up with the little idea of Abhishek’s dance in a crucial scene in the film. She had heard the narration and she asked Abhishek, ‘Papa, why don’t you do it (the dance)?’ I felt it was a superb idea and I decided to incorporate it.”

Lastly, R Balki also said, “Aishwarya contributed with her ideas for marketing. (Apart from them), a few more people also contributed. Even Gauri (wife Gauri Shinde; also a director) contributed in a lot of ways.”
 
Besides Abhishek Bachchan, Ghoomer also stars Saiyami Kher in a leading role. It’s the story of a cricket whose right hand has to be amputated following an accident. Even then, she’s able to play cricket thanks to an alcoholic coach. 

Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi also feature in the film in crucial roles as Saiyami’s cricket-fanatic grandmother and Saiyami’s love interest respectively.

