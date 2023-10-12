What! Actors pay roughly around ₹80,000 to get styled for an event, Thank You For Coming star Bhumi Pednekar reveals

The glitzy glam world of Bollywood welcomed actress Bhumi Pednekar back in 2015 with Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Recently, the actress created soaring hype with her recent venture, Thank You For Coming.
movie_image: 
Bhumi

MUMBAI: The glitzy glam world of Bollywood welcomed actress Bhumi Pednekar back in 2015 with Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Recently, the actress created soaring hype with her recent venture, Thank You For Coming. Following the release of the Bhumi Pednekar starrer, the star has now opined on her early days in the film industry, recalling how her debut garnered her immense recognition.

Also read -‘Don’t think I would be anyone today without taking risks!’ : Bhumi Pednekar

She also emphasized on styling, which turns out to be an integral part of the glam world, and called it an 'expensive process', further breaking down its basic cost.

In a recent conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, Pednekar dove into styling, a crucial component of the acting world and called it an 'expensive process'. She proceeded to emphasize on how she has hustled in Bollywood over the years, further breaking down the cost of the process.

"Styling is a very big thing, and it's a very expensive process. If you think about it, your styling will cost around Rs 15k to 20k, the car rental will be around Rs 15k to 20k and hair and makeup another Rs 20k. For a regular person spending Rs 75k to 80k for an event, which is basic, it's a lot. How can I go to my mother and say do this? I hustled then, and I hustle now for different things," she shared.

The actress went into a flashback to recall her initial days in Bollywood and said that the movie made her bag several Best Debut awards. She recalled that she marked her attendance at 15 award functions back then. Elaborating further, she said that her stylist did not charge anything for the first two years and mentioned how she took her friend's car to award functions and events.

Also read - Amazing! Thank You For Coming: Bhumi Pednekar opens up about shooting the intimate sequence in the film; Says ‘and I was fully clothed when I did that scene….’

Bhumi Pednekar then proceeded to stress on her work front and said that it took her some time to realize the kind of actor that she is. "I love my craft. I enjoy it a lot," she said.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla

Credits - Pinkvilla 
 

Bhumi Pednekar thank youuuu for coming Dum Laga Ke Haisha Bollywood TellyChakkar
TellychakkarTeam's picture

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
