This is WHAT actress Supriya Pathak had to say about her EQUATION with step-son Shahid Kapoor

MUMBAI: Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem’s son Shahid Kapoor is one of the most sought after actors in B-town. While both Neelima and Pankaj are super proud of their son, Shahid’s step-mother Supriya Pathak is equally fond of him.

In a recent interview, Supriya revealed the first time she met Shahid. The Ram Leela actress also opened up on the bond that she shares with Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput and their kids Misha and Zain Kapoor.

Speaking about her bond with Shahid, Supriya said that she met him when he was six years old. The veteran actress even said that they have never really lived together. “We met as friends. I was a friend of his father’s. And it remained like that… Because we’ve never really lived together, he was very much a person I could always depend upon. I really love him. If there’s one thing I can say, it’s that I genuinely feel very strongly. It’s more like I believe him.”, Supriya said.

Also Read: Veteran actor Deepak Qazri, Mrinalini Tyagi and Seema Pandey to feature in Hotstar's next

Supriya went on to share that she doesn’t think of herself as Mira’s mother-in-law. Praising Mira and Shahid’s kids - Misha and Zain, the veteran actress called them 'exceptional'. She even showered praises on Mira for raising her kids so well.

Meanwhile, Shahid’s mother Neelima Azeem too is very fond of Mira. Sharing why she feels closer to Mira, Neelima said, “I understand her (Mira) because she is young. She has got kids at a very young age. She is extremely intelligent and individual. Yet she is so kind and giving. Mira is someone who doesn’t try to get attention or seek that highlight. She is just not a brat from any side. She is very well brought up. Another reason why I feel I understand her a lot is because I am very good friends with her mom and so with her father too.”.

On the work front, Supriya was recently seen in Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, while Shahid is gearing up for the release of sports drama Jersey.

Also Read: Nikki Tamboli opens up about competing with Rahul Vaidya in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, says she is not aware of his adventurous side

Credit: Bollywood Bubble