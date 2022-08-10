What! Adah Sharma’s old chat mocking Ananya Panday goes viral? here’s what she said

Now an old chat of Adah with a fan on social media has gone viral where the actress seems to be taking a dig at actress Ananya Panday.
Adah Sharma

MUMBAI: Adah Sharma is currently garnering praises for her film The Kerala Story which has become the second highest grossing Hindi film of the year after Pathaan. Her performance as Shalini Unnikrishnan, a Hindu nurse has won millions of hearts. The film has become the talk of the town and Adah’s fan following as well as popularity has doubled ever since. 

Now an old chat of Adah with a fan on social media has gone viral where the actress seems to be taking a dig at actress Ananya Panday. A fan on a social media platform asked Adah if there is anything that she cannot do and Adah replied back saying that she cannot touch her tongue to her nose. 

On The Kapil Sharma Show, Ananya had famously touched her tongue to her nose and said that it was her talent to do so. Netizens were reminded of this episode when Adah Sharma spoke about it. 

Talking about her film The Kerala Story, Adah said, “I meet young girls who find The Kerala Story cool. I bump into young boys who have seen the film four-five times already and are rattling off the dialogues, outlining specific scenes. The Kerala Story is no longer just another film, it's become a movement.”

The Kerala Story has grossed over Rs 200 crores at the box office. 

