What! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan moved OUT of the Bachchan home amid separation rumors; Details inside!

MUMBAI : In Bollywood, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are among the cutest pairs. The couple's incredible chemistry never fails to astound everyone. For the uninitiated, Abhishek and Aishwarya were married on April 20, 2007, following a brief relationship. Subsequently, on November 16, 2011, the couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan into the world and began their adventure as parents. The media has been full of rumors regarding Aishwarya and Abhishek's divorce for a while now.

A broken marriage is the most devastating thing ever, especially when a child is involved. “It is for their child that Abhishek and Aishwarya are still together. They have been having problems for years. Now matters have come to a head,” a close source near to the Bachchan family reveals.

It appears that Aishwarya has moved out of the Bachchan house and now spends her time at her mother's house and the Bachchan's home, where she stays in a completely different and segregated area from her in-laws with her husband.

According to numerous sources, Aishwarya and her mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan have not spoken to one another in a few years and won't even acknowledge one another's existence. Abhishek is painfully divided between his responsibilities to his wife and daughter as well as his loyalty to his parents and is caught in the crossfire of this Saas-Bahu disagreement.

Aishwarya's already difficult relationship with her in-laws has been made worse by the Bachchans' daughter Shweta's permanent move into Jalsa.

A divorce is unlikely to occur very soon since the well-known Bachchan family and their equally well-liked Bahu cannot afford the scandal. However, friends and well-wishers are quite concerned about Aishwarya's increasing separation from the Bachchan family.

