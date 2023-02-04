What! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was replaced in these films opposite Shah Rukh Khan? Says “You wonder about it…”

The actress’s charm, beauty and talent has been exceptional in films like Jodha Akbar, Dhoom2, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and many more.
Jodha Akbar

MUMBAI : Aishwarya Rai is known to be one of the most beautiful actresses in Bollywood. She has also captured the hearts of fans overseas and is still giving younger actresses a run for their money at the age of 49 years. The actress’s charm, beauty and talent has been exceptional in films like Jodha Akbar, Dhoom2, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and many more.

Also Read- Throwback! When Abhishek Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan were not happy with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan being called 'Aish'

Did you know that Aishwarya has lost a number of films opposite Shah Rukh Khan and was replaced in them, which includes Yash Chopra’s Veer Zara.

In a throwback interview with Simi Grewal, the latter asked the Devdas actress, “You were working together in five films, weren't you? Aish. Veer Zara was written for you” Aishwarya replied, “There were a couple of films that were supposed to happen with me. But suddenly they weren't happening, without any reason whatsoever. I have never had the answer to why.”

Aishwarya further stated that she didn’t decide to leave these films saying, “No, it wasn't my decision. You obviously are taken aback, confused and of course hurt. You wonder about it.”

Also Read- Interesting! When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had opened up about how she deals with negative criticism and focuses on the positives

Reportedly Aishwarya was to star with SRK in Chalte Chalte and had even shot for a few scenes but was replaced by Rani Mukerji overnight without any explanation.

She was even replaced in Veer Zara.

Meanwhile, Ash will next be seen in ‘Ponniyin Selvan 2' co-starring Trisha Krishnan, Karthik Sivakumar, and Jayam Ravi. She will also be seen in Rajinikanth starrer South film Jailer.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-spotboye

