What! Allu Arjun: 'Pushpa 2' to Expand Franchise with Potential Third Installment

South Indian star Allu Arjun hints at a third instalment for the 'Pushpa' franchise, with 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' set for release in August.
MUMBAI: Allu Arjun, the South Indian superstar, is all set to expand the 'Pushpa' franchise with 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', scheduled for release in August. In a recent interview, Arjun revealed that discussions are underway for a potential third installment, indicating a desire to turn 'Pushpa' into a franchise.

The actor shared that a sizzle reel showcasing highlights from the 'Pushpa' franchise is being screened at the Berlin European Film Market. Additionally, a fan screening of 'Pushpa: The Rise — Part 1' is planned to further promote the series.

Arjun expressed his excitement about attending the Berlin event, marking his first time in Germany and at a film festival. He is keen to observe the international audience's response to Indian cinema and gain insights into global film trends.

Directed by Sukumar, 'Pushpa' follows the journey of Pushpa Raj, played by Allu Arjun, a laborer who rises through the ranks of a red sandalwood smuggling syndicate. The film explores themes of ambition and power, set against a thrilling narrative.

'Pushpa: The Rise — Part 1' was well-received both in India and in diaspora markets, with a significant impact on digital streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video. Arjun noted the film's popularity on OTT platforms, which attracted viewers from diverse backgrounds.

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' promises a fresh perspective on Pushpa's character, with Arjun teasing a deeper exploration of his persona and challenges. The sequel is expected to elevate the scale and intensity of the narrative, introducing new dimensions to Pushpa's story.

The franchise's expansion into a potential trilogy indicates a strong commitment to storytelling and audience engagement. With 'Pushpa' set to make a mark internationally, fans can expect more thrilling adventures in the world of Pushpa Raj.

