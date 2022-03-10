What! Amitabh Bachchan announces a ‘special price’ for his upcoming film ‘Goodbye’

This has boosted the collections of the film and thus many filmmakers are opting for this strategy as well.

MUMBAI : Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan can even today give the young actors a run for their money. The veteran actor has been ruling the hearts of his fans and the silver screens for more than 5 decades. He was last seen in Ayan Mukerjee’s magnum opus Brahmastra and will soon be seen in the drama ‘Goodbye’ also co-starring Neena Gupta and South actress Rashmnika who will be making her Bollywood debut with the film.

Big B took to his Twitter account to share some interesting news with his fans about his upcoming movie Goodbye and wrote, “Our film 'Goodbye' is arriving at a cinema hall near you on October 7. We have decided that on October 7 the ticket of 'Goodbye' will be special. The ticket will be available at Rs 150. So, please go and watch the film at a nearby theater with your family. See you there!”

The announcement of reducing the ticket price to Rs 150 comes after Brahmastra, which also stars Bachchan, was reduced to Rs. 100 during the festival of Navratri. This has boosted the collections of the film and thus many filmmakers are opting for this strategy as well.

The trailer of Goodbye was recently released and it received a positive response from the audiences. The film is directed by Vikas Bahl of ‘Queen’ fame and also stars Pavail Gulati, Elli Avram, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta and Abhishek Khanna. The film is all set to hit the big screens on 7th October 2022. 

