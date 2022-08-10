What! Ananya Panday gets trolled for candidly talking to paparazzi, netizens says, “She is irritating and always over acts”

MUMBAI: Some people on social media are just there to troll celebs, especially star kids. Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and others get trolled for whatever they do. Recently, Ananya Panday attended an award function, and while she looked stunning in the black outfit that she wore, some netizens are trolling her for talking candidly with paparazzi as they feel that she was overacting.

A netizen commented, “She is my favorite cartoon character.” Another Instagram user wrote, “She is irritating and always over acts ! It’s not even needed lady just be your actual self.” One more netizen commented, “Why she always behaves dumb?” Check out the comments below...

While some netizen trolled her, we cannot ignore that there were people who also praised her look. A netizen commented, “Kyaa bat he aaj to aag laga di @ananyapanday ne.” One more netizen wrote, “She is looking stunning wearing such beautiful dresses after her ramp walk with aditya maybe noticing her now more.” Check out the comments below...

Well, in the video, we can see how Ananya smiles when paparazzi tell her that she and Aditya looked good together when they walked the ramp. There have been reports that Ananya and Aditya are in a relationship, but the actors have not yet officially spoken about it.

A couple of days ago, at the trailer launch of Gumraah, Aditya had spoken about getting married and he has said that it will happen when the time is right.

Do you like Aditya and Ananya’s Jodi? Let us know in the comments below.

