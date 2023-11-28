What! Animal: Ranbir Kapoor’s fans pay Rs 2500 per ticket In Mumbai, and Rs 2400 in Delhi to watch the actor’s film; Here are details!

MUMBAI: When a movie starring major celebrities is about to hit theaters, it's not unusual to see ticket prices rise. You would be mistaken, though, if you believed that it would discourage people from attending theaters. Take an example of this: The price of an evening show ticket for Ranbir Kapoor's forthcoming film Animal, which opens this week, is Rs 2,400 at PVR Director's Cut in Delhi.

You can find out quickly via an internet search that the sum is about equal to a Mumbai to Goa one-way plane ticket. However, it appears that Kapoor's admirers are willing to pay any price. At this Delhi theater, advance reservations for the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed film, which also stars Rashmika Mandana, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor, were extremely popular. Because of this, even before the film appeared on the marquee, it made over Rs 10 lakhs on its first day of release from just one screen.

The sum already equals the first-day box office receipts of other significant movies that were released earlier this year. Animal opens on the same day as Sam Bahadur, starring Vicky Kaushal. Compared to Rs 1700, the Sam Bahadur tickets at the same theater are considerably cheaper.

Not much has changed in Mumbai, too, which is another of Kapoor's strongholds. At PVR Maison, Jio World Drive in BKC, a LUXE Class ticket costs an astounding Rs 2500. There are just 12 seats available for the opening day 10 pm show in the 42-seat theater, which is 70% packed.

