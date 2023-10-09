What! Anurag Kashyap did THIS to get locations for the shoot of Gangs of Wasseypur

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap says that when he started making movies, people hardly understood them. In fact, his first two directorials, Paanch and Black Friday, never got released in cinema halls.

So, when he was making Gangs of Wasseypur, one of his most-celebrated films, he had to use his brother Abhinav Kashyap’s name to get the locations since he had delivered a super hit with his debut directorial Dabangg.

Recalling the initial phase of his career when he had just started as a director after writing scripts and dialogues of various films, Anurag told Cyrus Broacha on his podcast Cyrus Says, “In the beginning, it was very difficult because people didn’t understand (my films). I got confused because at one point, I remember somebody told me, ‘What are you doing?’ when they saw Black Friday. They said, ‘It’s a little real, it’s fictional. It’s not a film, it’s hybrid.’ My parents would react like that, ‘Why can’t you make films like everybody else?'”

While he was failing to grab attention with his films despite spending an ample amount of time in the film industry, his brother Abhinav made his debut with Salman Khan’s Dabangg in 2010, which became a super hit. Anurag called the success of the cop-drama the “largest tragedy” of his life.

The filmmaker continued, “And then the greatest thing that happened in my family also became my largest tragedy. I was this filmmaker who made Paanch and Black Friday that didn’t release. Then, No Smoking, that bombed. And, my brother went and made Dabangg. And he hits a century. Super hit. And then everybody is like, ‘Kuch seekho (learn something).'”

But Dabangg’s success also helped Anurag Kashyap in getting apt locations to shoot Gangs of Wasseypur. He shared, “When we were shooting Gangs of Wasseypur, we had to find locations, and nobody knew my films. We were shooting in Banaras, my home town, and nobody knew any of the films I had made. Because they probably never released in Banaras. So, we had to go to the location and go like, ‘Have you seen Dabangg? The one who made Dabangg is his brother. His brother was shooting that film. And then they will be like, ‘Your brother made Dabangg? Come, come.’ That’s how we used to get locations. Dabangg got me a lot of things done.”

However, after Gangs of Wasseypur hit theatres in 2012, it became a super hit, establishing Anurag Kashyap’s position in the film industry as one of its finest directors.

