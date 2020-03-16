What! Are Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai good friends now?

A video is going viral on social media where we can see Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai are shaking hands with each other. This is fake video made by a fan.

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 06/20/2022 - 19:23
movie_image: 
What! Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai are good friends? Read More

MUMBAI: Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai were one of the most loved Bollywood couples. They made headlines not only during their relationship but also much after it.

Fans always look forward to every news related to Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai when there is a connection. As we all know, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai are not on talking terms after their ugly breakup. Aishwarya Rai, who is currently married to Abhishek Bachchan, was recently seen at an award function, which was also graced by Salman Khan.

Now, there is a video which is floating around on social media, where we can see Salman Khan shaking hands with Aishwarya Rai. The actress is smiling and greeting the actor.

ALSO READ – (Salman Khan to showcase his art in first-ever solo show in India)

Here is the video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@megastar2727)

Well, this is a fake video edited by fans. This video going viral on social media, and many are expressing their shock over it. Others want them to resolve their differences.

What are your views on Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai and this fake viral video? Let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Must Read! Stree prequel to star Shraddha Kapoor?)

Aishwarya Rai Salman Khan Bollywood jodi Vivek Oberoi Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 06/20/2022 - 19:23

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Sab Satrangi: Sad! Shweta wins the challenge, Gargi has to move out
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s, Sab Satrangi is working its magic around. It has managed to gain a large fan-base and continues to...
Interesting! Govinda and Rakesh Roshan wanted to take this actress out on a date
MUMBAI: Simi Garewal is known for her work in Hindi films like Do Badan, Saathi, Mera Naam Joker, Siddhartha, Karz, and...
Throwback! Krushna Abhishek once apologised to John Abraham on public forum for THIS reason
MUMBAI: Krushna Abhishek is one of the finest comedians and is currently part of The Kapil Sharma Show where he...
Dripping Hot! Karan Kundra looks absolute dapper in these stunning traditional outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read...
Pushpa Impossible: Oh No! Ashwin talks rudely to Pushpa, downgrades Pushpa’s approach to life
MUMBAI: Sony SAB is gearing up for a new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’. The...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: What! Akriti makes a scene, Charu calls the police
StarPlus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back memories of...
Recent Stories
Interesting! Govinda and Rakesh Roshan wanted to take this actress out on a date
Interesting! Govinda and Rakesh Roshan wanted to take this actress out on a date
Latest Video