What! Are Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai good friends now?

MUMBAI: Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai were one of the most loved Bollywood couples. They made headlines not only during their relationship but also much after it.

Fans always look forward to every news related to Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai when there is a connection. As we all know, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai are not on talking terms after their ugly breakup. Aishwarya Rai, who is currently married to Abhishek Bachchan, was recently seen at an award function, which was also graced by Salman Khan.

Now, there is a video which is floating around on social media, where we can see Salman Khan shaking hands with Aishwarya Rai. The actress is smiling and greeting the actor.

ALSO READ – (Salman Khan to showcase his art in first-ever solo show in India)

Here is the video

Well, this is a fake video edited by fans. This video going viral on social media, and many are expressing their shock over it. Others want them to resolve their differences.

What are your views on Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai and this fake viral video? Let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Must Read! Stree prequel to star Shraddha Kapoor?)