What! Are Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif expecting their first child?

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved and popular couples of Bollywood industry. They left everyone surprised when they got married on December 9, 2021. Their wedding pictures were so beautiful and dreamy.

Even post that, we have seen the couple sharing a lot of pictures together and we are in love with this dynamic jodi of B-town. However, since a long time, Katrina Kaif has been missing from limelight.

While she was away, many thought that she is pregnant and hence isn’t coming out in public. Recently, she was not seen even at Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Vicky was spotted there with his brother, Sunny Kaushal and Katrina’s sister Isabelle.

She also not seen at the promotions of Vicky Kaushal’s film, The Great Indian Family. With all this, the talks about Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy have been going on. However, the truth is different. As per reports in Hindustan Times, Katrina is just caught up with work.

The reports said that she is not pregnant but is busy. She is shuttling between cities for work and has got no free time. She is not spotted at the airports because the actress takes a lot of early morning flights.

Talking about her films, Katrina Kaif will be seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. She also has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. Talking about Tiger 3, the film is directed by Maneesh Sharma and we might also see Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan in the film.

He reportedly has a 15 mins cameo in the film. Recently, it was reported that Tiger 3 promotions will begin sooner and the teaser will drop soon. The teaser will come before Anant Chaturdashi.

A close told us that once the Shraddh (Pitrupaksh) period kicks in, people lie low. Any promotion will only happen when Navratri begins. They have a lot of time in hand but if the makers have some plans, it will happen in Ganpati.

