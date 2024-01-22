What! Arun Govil recalls getting warned against the portrayal of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan; Says ‘I wouldn’t have lived my life’

MUMBAI: In Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, actor Arun Govil is well-known for portraying Lord Ram. Despite being an example for future generations, Arun's portrayal of Lord Ram had a negative impact on his career following the show's conclusion. Arun discussed his difficulties following it and how he was advised against playing Lord Ram in a recent interview.

Arun began by expressing the immense gratitude he received from fans around the world for his performance in Ramayan. He stated, “The level of admiration I have gotten, I am not a normal person. If a normal person would have gotten this much admiration they won’t have their head on their shoulder. I often think what do people see in me? God is giving me all of this and I tell myself to take whatever he gives. He has blessed me a lot. But I have no credit in this, I haven’t done anything, I’m just a medium.”

Speaking about how post Ramayan affected his career, Arun said, “I was a commercial actor before doing Ramayan. I was doing good work. But after starring in Ramayan, I wasn’t able to do that work. I used to think that this was a mistake. Being an actor, if you are not doing commercial cinema than you are nothing. Also, at that time starring a mythological show wasn’t considered something great. My friends and family members told me, ‘Why are you doing Ramayan? This isn’t graded work, you will get caught in this type of work.’ But I was like, ‘I don’t know. But since I have thought about it, let me to do it.’ I faced a lot of difficulty after that as an actor but I understood it later when I got a lot of love from the audience. I wouldn’t get so much love if I was a commercial actor. Now, I think if I wouldn’t have done this role, I wouldn’t have lived my life.”

Following Ramayan, Arun Govil made a transition to acting and starred mainly in supporting parts in films like Muqabla (1993), Hathkadi (1995), Dhaal (1997), and Do Aankhein Barah Haath (1997). Arun Govil and Ramayan actress Dipika Chikhalia are currently in Ayodhya for the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony.

