Fascinating! Arun Govil, Iconic Lord Ram from Ramayan, Arrives in Ayodhya Ahead of Ram Lalla Consecration

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/21/2024 - 21:45
MUMBAI: Actor Arun Govil, famous for his portrayal of Lord Ram in the iconic show Ramayan, has arrived in Ayodhya ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla scheduled for January 22. Acknowledged as one of the earliest and most impactful actors to portray Lord Ram, Govil shared his profound connection with Ramayan from his childhood.

In an interview with Doordarshan, Govil reflected on his upbringing in a middle-class household where Ramayan was read daily. Encouraged by his mother to read the text independently, he found it challenging due to its Awadhi language. Fondly recalling family prayer sessions in the morning and evening, Govil highlighted the significant role Ramayan played in shaping his early years.

Aired on DD National from 1987 to 1988, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan became a cultural phenomenon. Arun Govil played the role of Lord Ram, with Dipika Chikhlia and Sunil Lahri portraying Goddess Sita and Lord Laxman, respectively. During the interview, Govil emphasized his strong connection with the character and the influence it had on his life.

Govil shared that when Sagar approached him for the role, he insisted on playing Lord Ram due to his deep childhood connection with Ramayan. Playing the character, according to Govil, instilled courage, motivation, and strength in him, making him worthy of portraying Lord Ram.

At 66, Govil, who took on the role in his 30s, is currently involved in a film centred around the Ram temple. Titled "695," the movie is set to release on January 19, 2024, just ahead of the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

Additionally, Arun Govil, along with Dipika Chikhlia and Sunil Lahri, has participated in shooting a song titled "Humare Ram Aayenge," sung by Sonu Nigam, adding to the festive spirit surrounding the significant event.

