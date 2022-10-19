What! Aryan Khan might have been singled out in the drug case

MUMBAI: Last year Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s arrest at a Mumbai cruise shocked fans and celebs. He was arrested for consumption and conspiracy in a drug raid by the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau), which was headed by Sameer Wankhede. There was a lot of probing into the case, and Khan spent nearly a month in Arthur Road Jail in October last year.

Now some new reports suggest that Aryan might have been deliberately targeted. The vigilance committee this year submitted a 3000 page report against seven-eight officers for irregularities and lapses in the case.

The probe began after allegations of illegal arrest and extortion in the drug case involving SRK’s son. These accused officers were not only reportedly involved in the Aryan case but also in 2-3 other cases. The officers included some from NCB, some who were deputed to the case at the time and some that are no longer working with the bureau.

The NCB later gave a clean chit to Aryan and many others after citing irregularities and lack of evidence in the case. The vigilance team has now found evidence that Aryan might have been targeted.

A source told a news portal, “The report was submitted to the competent authority to take further action. The report has been submitted as per department proceedings and as per the sections of the Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1964. The competent authority will take a call as normally there are two types of actions on irregularities - one, those facing serious charges may be removed from service, and the other is departmental action.”

The vigilance probe has based its findings after recording the statements of 65 witnesses, cross checking their earlier statements and going through case papers, and finding many irregularities.

