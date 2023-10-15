What! Asha Parekh reacts to Kangana Ranaut’s comment that true friendships in Hindi Film Industry do not exist, “woh kyu nahi dosti karti?”

She spoke about her bond with her contemporaries like Helen and Waheeda Rehman. She recently spoke about Kangana’s blanket statement about true friendships not existing in the Hindi film industry.
MUMBAI: Asha Parekh was the reigning Hindi film actress in the 60s and 70s. She has always been vocal about pressing issues in society and opened up about issues that need to be spoken about. She spoke about her bond with her contemporaries like Helen and Waheeda Rehman. She recently spoke about Kangana’s blanket statement about true friendships not existing in the Hindi film industry.

Also Read- Shocking! When Asha Parekh spoke about why she stopped working in films

When asked about her opinion on Kangana’s statement, Ashaji said, “Have you seen how close me Waheeda ji and Helen ji are? We have a strong friendship” she added, “Ab woh Kangana ji se puchiye na, ki kyu nahi hai”

Ashaji added, “apne aisa kyu nahi pucha, ki aap aise kyu bol rahe hai? Aapne kisi se dosti ki hai ya nahi” She further said, “It is a personal choice of everyone, whether they want to be friends with someone or not. So, you must ask her ki woh kyu nahi dosti karti? Mere saath toh bohot achchi hai woh”  

Also Read- Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs: Exclusive! Veteran actress Asha Parekh to grace the show

On the work front, Kangana will next be seen in Tejas, where she will play the role of an Air Force Pilot. The film is all set to hit the big screens on 27th October 2023.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

