What! This Bollywood star was ignored by Karan Johar, now charges 10 crores per film, guess who?

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana, born on September 14, 1984, in Chandigarh, India, had a culturally rich upbringing as both of his parents were renowned classical singers. Growing up surrounded by music, this early exposure profoundly influenced his future endeavors.

Ayushmann pursued his education at St. John's High School and later graduated from Chandigarh's DAV College with a bachelor's degree in English literature.

Ayushmann Khurrana's attraction to the entertainment industry began at a young age. He auditioned for various reality shows including Indian Idol and Zee Cinestars Ki Khoj Season 1, but got rejected.

His breakthrough came with his appearance on the television program Roadies, where his talents garnered attention and he emerged as the winner of the show.

In 2012, Ayushmann Khurrana made his Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor, where he fearlessly embraced a unique role as a sperm donor. The film's success not only brought him into the limelight but also established him as the face of an unconventional yet impactful movie.

Ayushmann's prowess as a skilled actor was subsequently solidified through acclaimed films such as Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, and Article 15.

Ayushmann feels films are the medium to address significant societal issues. His selection of roles reflects a commitment to sparking discussions and fostering positive change, whether by challenging taboos or advocating for gender equality.

Once, Ayushmann revealed that Karan Johar denied working with him during his initial days. When he reached out to them, Dharma stalled him and eventually ended up telling him that they 'only work with stars and thus cannot work with him.'

Beginning his career with Roadies, Ayushmann has come a long way and become a National-Award winner for AndhaDhun. Co-incidentally the actor's latest Amazon Prime release Gulabo Sitabo has also been helmed by Shoojit. Ayushmann has also appeared on Karan Johar's previous season of Koffee With Karan.

As per reports, Ayushmann Khurrana charged Rs 10 crore per film now.

