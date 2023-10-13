What! BTS leader Namjoon reveals why he cannot introduce his girlfriend

MUMBAI: BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon said he is ready to introduce the fandom, aka BTS ARMY, to his girlfriend. However, there is a problem, which he revealed during his recent Weverse Live session.

Namjoonie hosted a live session on Weverse on Tuesday night and discussed various topics under the sun. He even read out questions by fans and answered as many as possible. One of the question was about his girlfriend.

In a video from the live session that has gone viral features Namjoon reading out the message, “Introduce your girlfriend.” The Moonchild singer broke into a fit of laughter after reading the message and said, “Oh sh*t, I really want to but I have none… right now. Can you introduce me one?”

“Introduce your girlfriend… oh shit. I really want to, but I have… I have none.” INTRODUCE ME NAMJOON PLEASE pic.twitter.com/EH5QDwE9fn — aly (@nyamjinluv) October 10, 2023

The confession led to hilarious reactions from fans. Many reached out to RM and said that they are available if he’s looking to date. ”

NAMJOON WANTS TO INTRODUCE A GIRLFRIEND BUT HE DOESNT HAVE ONE YETAND WHAT IF I JUMP pic.twitter.com/ln5z1Eczvz

— lea⁷ ‍ (@seokjinbit) October 10, 2023

i heard namjoon was looking for a girlfriend pic.twitter.com/gCIiWaPxFs— joobs (@sinamonies) October 10, 2023

Joon saying, “can you introduce me to one?” and suddenly everyone’s a pick me girl YALL PLS STAND UP

— maria⁷ (@J00NSBFF) October 10, 2023

Many also revisited Jungkook’s recent confession in which the Golden Maknae called the ARMY his girlfriends.

Jungkook when he realised that his millions of girlfriends are trying to volunteer as namjoon's girlfriend since he is single pic.twitter.com/NkNUNiKfPN— tiddies worshiper (@jk_ck_underwear) October 10, 2023

the difference between namjoon and jungkook confessing they don’t have a girlfriend is taking me outtttnj: i don’t have one rn. can u find me one?

jk: i don’t have a gf. ARMY is my gf

| GOLDEN (@jeonjas_) October 10, 2023

the contrast between jungkook saying we are his girlfriend and namjoon asking asking us to introduce him someone is killing me lmaooo— julie | 3D (@tinylittlebts) October 10, 2023

BTS members have often been linked to fellow South Korean stars since their debut. However, the members have refuted dating rumours. Recently, it was claimed that Jungkook was with a woman in a hotel room which sparked rumours of him dating. However, Jungkook personally shut it down.

