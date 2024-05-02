What! CBI Files Chargesheet Against YouTuber Accused of Forging Documents in Sridevi's Death Claims

MUMBAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken action against Bhubaneshwar-based YouTuber Deepti R Pinniti, who gained attention for making sensational claims regarding Bollywood actress Sridevi's death. The chargesheet has been filed in response to a complaint lodged by Mumbai-based lawyer Chandni Shah, highlighting the YouTuber's alleged forgery of documents and dissemination of misinformation.

According to CBI officials, Deepti R Pinniti presented "forged" letters from high-ranking officials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in her videos to support her claims about the cover-up of facts surrounding Sridevi's demise. The YouTuber had also made controversial statements about the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The complaint against Deepti was filed after CBI received concerns from lawyer Chandni Shah, who pointed out deceptive presentation of records related to the UAE government in the YouTuber's videos. Chandni Shah accused Deepti of maligning the image of the government through baseless accusations.

In a report submitted to a special court, the CBI mentioned that a raid was conducted at Deepti's residence in December, during which her phones and laptops were seized. The investigation revealed that documents presented by Deepti in live sessions, specifically those referring to the Prime Minister and Defence Minister, were found to be "forged." The chargesheet has been filed against Deepti and her lawyer Bharath Suresh Kamath under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including criminal conspiracy.

Reacting to the chargesheet, Deepti denied any wrongdoing and claimed that her statements were not recorded by the CBI regarding the case. She asserted that the letters in question, implicating authorities, make the CBI a conflicted party in collecting evidence.

Deepti R Pinniti is described in her YouTube channel as a 'businesswoman investigating mysterious deaths related to Bollywood,' covering cases such as Sushant Singh Rajput, Sridevi, Disha Salian, and others.

