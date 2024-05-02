What! CBI Files Chargesheet Against YouTuber Accused of Forging Documents in Sridevi's Death Claims

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against YouTuber Deepti R Pinniti, who made sensational claims about Bollywood actress Sridevi's death, accusing her of forging documents and spreading misinformation.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/05/2024 - 21:00
movie_image: 
Sridevi

MUMBAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken action against Bhubaneshwar-based YouTuber Deepti R Pinniti, who gained attention for making sensational claims regarding Bollywood actress Sridevi's death. The chargesheet has been filed in response to a complaint lodged by Mumbai-based lawyer Chandni Shah, highlighting the YouTuber's alleged forgery of documents and dissemination of misinformation.

According to CBI officials, Deepti R Pinniti presented "forged" letters from high-ranking officials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in her videos to support her claims about the cover-up of facts surrounding Sridevi's demise. The YouTuber had also made controversial statements about the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The complaint against Deepti was filed after CBI received concerns from lawyer Chandni Shah, who pointed out deceptive presentation of records related to the UAE government in the YouTuber's videos. Chandni Shah accused Deepti of maligning the image of the government through baseless accusations.

Also Read: One of my most successful makeovers was for Sridevi in 'Roop Ki Rani...', says Mickey Contractor

In a report submitted to a special court, the CBI mentioned that a raid was conducted at Deepti's residence in December, during which her phones and laptops were seized. The investigation revealed that documents presented by Deepti in live sessions, specifically those referring to the Prime Minister and Defence Minister, were found to be "forged." The chargesheet has been filed against Deepti and her lawyer Bharath Suresh Kamath under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including criminal conspiracy.

Reacting to the chargesheet, Deepti denied any wrongdoing and claimed that her statements were not recorded by the CBI regarding the case. She asserted that the letters in question, implicating authorities, make the CBI a conflicted party in collecting evidence.

Deepti R Pinniti is described in her YouTube channel as a 'businesswoman investigating mysterious deaths related to Bollywood,' covering cases such as Sushant Singh Rajput, Sridevi, Disha Salian, and others.

Also Read: Inspiring! Let's take a look at the inspirational journey of the 'First Female Superstar' of Indian cinema: Sridevi

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: Pinkvilla  

    
 

CBI Chargesheet YouTuber Sridevi's death Deepti R Pinniti Forgery Misinformation Bollywood investigation complaint Chandni Shah TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/05/2024 - 21:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Experience the Grandeur of Pracchand Ashok on COLORS: A Love Story That Altered History's Path
MUMBAI: Popular actors Adnan Khan and Mallika Singh will be seen essaying the roles of Samrat Ashok and Princess...
Exclusive! Pooja Bhalekar about her movie 'Ladki: Enter The Girl Dragon', “I truly feel it was destiny.”
MUMBAI: Actress Pooja Bhalekar has been winning the hearts of the fans and grabbing the attention of the fans with her...
What! Mahesh Bhatt's 1994 Stunt: Manisha Koirala's Faked Death for Film Promotion
MUMBAI: Poonam Pandey's recent attempt at a publicity stunt by faking her death to raise awareness about cervical...
Wow! Amber Dhara fame Kashmira Irani set to tie the knot with beau Akshat Saxena; Reveals marriage date
MUMBAI: The star of the show Amber Dhara, Kashmira Irani, is soon to tie the knot with her partner, Akshat Saxena. The...
Woah! Shah Rukh Khan in Talks for Author-Backed Extended Cameo in Yash & Geetu Mohandas’ Thriller "Toxic"
MUMBAI: As Shah Rukh Khan continues to dominate the film industry with his recent successes in "Pathaan" and "Jawan,"...
Amazing! 12th Fail: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar twin with real-life couple Manoj Sharma and Shraddha in viral photo
MUMBAI: The movie continues to dominate the screen over 100 days after its premiere, and the 12th Fail craze shows no...
Recent Stories
Pooja
Exclusive! Pooja Bhalekar about her movie 'Ladki: Enter The Girl Dragon', “I truly feel it was destiny.”
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Pooja
Exclusive! Pooja Bhalekar about her movie 'Ladki: Enter The Girl Dragon', “I truly feel it was destiny.”
Mahesh
What! Mahesh Bhatt's 1994 Stunt: Manisha Koirala's Faked Death for Film Promotion
Shah
Woah! Shah Rukh Khan in Talks for Author-Backed Extended Cameo in Yash & Geetu Mohandas’ Thriller "Toxic"
Vikrant
Amazing! 12th Fail: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar twin with real-life couple Manoj Sharma and Shraddha in viral photo
Urmila
Wow! Urmila Matondkar Celebrates 50th Birthday with Reflection on Life
Medha
Gorgeous! 12th Fail actress Medha Shankar looks gorgeous and desirable in this latest photo shoot