What! Did Avantika Malik just confirm her divorce with Imran Khan with a cryptic post?

MUMBAI:Bollywood actor Imran Khan and his wife Avantika Malik have been living separately for more than two years now. Even though they didn’t really disclose if they were divorced or not, there were reports where they had no plans of reuniting. The couple has a daughter Imara.

The couple who have kept their private lives private, have never really spoken about their marital trouble. But Avantika has now hinted that they might be divorced with a cryptic post on social media. She posted a video of Miley Cyrus dancing and it was written, ‘divorce was the best thing for her’. She captioned the post, “Not only her… #justsaying.”

This post has left netizens wondering if the couple is finally divorced. Only the couple can confirm this news.

Imran made his Bollywood debut with Genelia D’Souza in ‘Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na’ and was later seen in films like Delhi Belly, I Hate Love Stories, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola and Ek main Aur Ekk Tu. He was last seen with Kangana Ranaut in Katti Batti which released in 2015.

