What! Did Avantika Malik just confirm her divorce with Imran Khan with a cryptic post?

The couple who have kept their private lives private, have never really spoken about their marital trouble. But Avantika has now hinted that they might be divorced with a cryptic post on social media.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 03/23/2023 - 18:51
movie_image: 
What! Did Avantika Malik just confirm her divorce with Imran Khan with a cryptic post?

MUMBAI:Bollywood actor Imran Khan and his wife Avantika Malik have been living separately for more than two years now. Even though they didn’t really disclose if they were divorced or not, there were reports where they had no plans of reuniting. The couple has a daughter Imara.

Also Read-Disheartening! Bollywood Imran Khan breaks his silence over his separation with Avantika Malik, scroll down to know more

The couple who have kept their private lives private, have never really spoken about their marital trouble. But Avantika has now hinted that they might be divorced with a cryptic post on social media. She posted a video of Miley Cyrus dancing and it was written, ‘divorce was the best thing for her’. She captioned the post, “Not only her… #justsaying.”

This post has left netizens wondering if the couple is finally divorced. Only the couple can confirm this news.

Imran made his Bollywood debut with Genelia D’Souza in ‘Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na’ and was later seen in films like Delhi Belly, I Hate Love Stories, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola and Ek main Aur Ekk Tu. He was last seen with Kangana Ranaut in Katti Batti which released in 2015.

Also Read-Is Avantika Malik dating Sahib Singh Lamba? Their cozy pictures spark dating rumors

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Delhi Belly Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na Katti Batti I Hate Luv Storys Gori Tere Pyaar Mein Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara luck Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 03/23/2023 - 18:51

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Anupamaa: Shocking! Anuj makes Anupama leave the Kapadia Mansion?
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: High Drama! Abhimanyu ditches Aarohi before their engagement?
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Must Read! “There was no reason to cut all these scenes’ netizens on the deleted scenes of Pathaan
MUMBAI:Pathaan which has Shahrukh Khan in the leading role is the Highest grosser of the Year, the movie not only won...
Manul Chudasama talks about learning sword fighting for her role in Sony SAB’s Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2
MUMBAI:Sony SAB’s Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2 is a family entertainer that follows Ali – The Rakhwala (...
Idol Season 13: Exclusive! This is when the finale of the show will take place
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Recent Stories
What! Did Avantika Malik just confirm her divorce with Imran Khan with a cryptic post?
What! Did Avantika Malik just confirm her divorce with Imran Khan with a cryptic post?

Latest Video

Related Stories
Homi Adajania's Murder Mubarak
Sara Ali Khan checks out to Delhi for the next schedule of Homi Adajania's Murder Mubarak
Punjabi boy!
A story of a British girl and a Punjabi boy! Vipul Amrutlal Shah's directorial Namastey London completes 16 years
ormer driver taken into custody
OMG! Sonu Nigam’s father Agamkumar robbed of Rs 72 Lakhs in his Mumbai home, former driver taken into custody
to become most valued celeb
Whoa! Ranveer Singh tops Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan, to become most valued celeb
Mrunal Thakur
Mrunal Thakur on her cop role in Gumraah being compared to Tabu and Rani Mukerji, “I hope I do justice” – Exclusive
Anubhav Sinha
Whoa! When Bheed director Anubhav Sinha reveals he had to shoot an intimate scene with Bhumi Pednekar on the very first day, says “Baat hai isme…”