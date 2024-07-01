What! Did Kareena Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's major feud take place due to a misunderstanding? Here's what happened

MUMBAI: If you have any appetite for gossip, then the 90s and 2000s of Bollywood are the best and the grandest place to be. You name the star, and something controversial would follow.

A nasty statement, a snide remark, a catfight, an ego battle, you just name a star, and you’ll definitely find something or the other. The most famous of them all was our Bebo Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The Begum, during her babe days, was a diva who was unapologetically brat to the point she said and did things that could clearly hurt people. In her effort to get back at people, she once tried showing Katrina Kaif her place.

A very old rumor says that the actress once decided to show Katrina, who is the actual star, leaving the Bharat actress high and dry. So this story dates back to 2010 when Chameli and Chikni Chameli of Bollywood had to cross paths.

Kareena, during an award show in 2010, was asked to present an award to Katrina Kaif. But to everyone’s surprise, Bebo refused to do so. The reason, you guess? Well, she believed in pulling off karmic justice acts and thought this would be a perfect what goes around, comes around act!

Don’t get it? We’ll elaborate. So Kareena Kapoor Khan told the organizers that she would not present an award to Katrina Kaif since even Kat refused to present an award she was supposed to present to Bebo at an award.

Now, this might have been a classic case of miscommunication since all Katrina wanted would have been to show respect and not present the award to someone her contemporary yet her senior. But this cause might have been lost in translation.

While the team wanted the actresses to resolve their issues, nothing of the sort happened. Many years later, when Ranbir Kapoor started dating Katrina Kaif, the two actresses obviously had to be on cordial terms.

A report by Zee Bureau in 2010 read, “Kareena Kapoor has been finding her constant comparisons with Katrina Kaif insulting, so now Bebo has apparently decided to fight it out with Kat! Although Bebo has some acclaimed performances to her credit, gossipmongers don’t seem to refrain from pitting her against Kat. And this has annoyed Bebo to the extent that the actress has now taken to criticizing Katrina in public, it seems.”

But does Bebo still have grudges for Katrina Kaif in her heart? Well, only time will tell (or not tell, since it is the least important concern in anyone’s life).

In the current scenario, they might end up doing Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara after any of the current cast, including Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra, doesn’t seem to care and tag along.

