What! Did Shah Rukh Khan reject big films during his television days? Mushtaq Khan reveals

Shah Rukh Khan is an actor who had his fair share of struggle. He first tried his luck in the television industry and was part of some of the iconic shows like Fauji, Circus, and more. Among the many actors who worked with him in his early days was Mushtaq Khan.
While speaking to Digital Commentary, veteran actor Mushtaq Khan went back in time and recalled working with Shah Rukh Khan. Sharing an anecdote, the actor said he acted in a television show with SRK called Umeed, which they shot in Nashik. It was during his time working with the megastar that he understood that SRK wouldn't stay there for long.

Once, the Jawan actor enquired Khan about producer Pranlal Mehta. He told him he was a big producer. Shah Rukh informed him that he was getting a lot of calls from Pranlal. Responding to him, the Welcome actor suggested that SRK do that project with him. But SRK told him that he would wait and see. Even then, Mushtaq Khan asked him not to wait any longer and just do the project.

However, after pondering about it for 4-5 days, SRK told Khan that he wouldn't be doing that project. Shocked by his response, Khan told him, "'Pagal ho gaya hai? (You have gone mad?). You don't know how big is the production house and the director helming the film has delivered hits in the past.'"

But despite Mushtaq's persuasion, the Pathaan actor decided to drop the film. Sharing what SRK told him as the reason for him rejecting the movie, the Gadar 2 actor divulged, "Shah Rukh saw his role. He told me that his role was of Raaj Kumar's son and that they won't let him do anything in the film. He said, 'I am getting 2-3 songs and 2-3 scenes, and all of them are with Raaj Kumar. What will I do in that film?' This was Shah Rukh. At that time, when he was nothing, he rejected such a big film."

In the same interview, Mushtaq Khan recalled that his payment might have been less than Akshay Kumar's staff in the film. "Unfortunately, our films spend a lot of money on 'stars'. We go everywhere on our own, we travel in economy and stay in the hotels provided by the makers. In Dubai, the hotel I was allotted, was the same hotel in which Akshay's staff was staying. This happens a lot in big films."

Having said that, he opined that a lot of filmmakers want to end this disparity in the industry. Reflecting on it, the Bala actor further added, "I am doing a film titled Stree 2, and I get a lot of love, and they take care of everyone. We have a lot of fun together. I recently did Railway Men, and I had a lot of fun. The production guys gave me a lot of respect. The new generation of production people and even actors are doing very well."

Besides working in several TV shows, Mushtaq Khan was also seen in films like Welcome Back, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara!, Rowdy Rathore, Wanted, and many more.

