What! Did Shikhar Pahariya confirm his relationship with Janhvi Kapoor? The latest social media banter grabs eyeballs of netizens

For those who don't know, the diva is rumoured to be seeing Shikhar Pahariya, a longtime friend. Although there are countless examples of the same on the internet, we stumbled upon an interesting revelation, which may have been no more than a pleasant confirmation of the rumours.
For those who don't know, the diva is rumoured to be seeing Shikhar Pahariya, a longtime friend. Although there are countless examples of the same on the internet, we stumbled upon an interesting revelation, which may have been no more than a pleasant confirmation of the rumours.

A few days ago, Orhan Awatramani, Janhvi Kapoor's closest friend, posted a video of a number of Gen Z celebrities having a good time on social media. The video featured Janhvi Kapoor's alleged beau, Shikhar Pahariya, alongside divas including Khushi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Suhana Khan. It's interesting to note that Shikhar danced with a woman wearing pink at one point in the video. However, that didn't sit well with Janhvi, the former rumored ladylove, who promptly asked about the girl's identity in the comment area.

Soon after, Shikhar was asked to leave by Orhan, who was joining in on their sharp conversation, but it was his captivating reply that caught everyone's attention. The young man just gave himself up after pleasing his ladylove. A screen grab of the chat has been preserved and has been making the rounds on social media, even though the whole comment thread and the video have been removed as of right now. The following is an excerpt from Shikhar Pahariya's reply to Janhvi Kapoor, “I am all yours.”

On August 29, 2023, the stunning star Janhvi Kapoor was observed at the sanctuary of the Tirumala Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh, and pictures of her appeared all over the internet. The actress has been a frequent visitor to the pilgrimage and was accompanied by Shikhar Pahariya, her alleged beau. However, the massive diamond ring Janhvi was wearing drew everyone's attention, and it was quickly assumed that this was Shikhar proposing to her. However, it was eventually discovered that the ring truly belonged to her late mother, Sridevi.

