What! “Did you think I would be walking naked in the house” – Deepika Padukone on what she prefers doing when she is alone at home

MUMBAI : Deepika Padukone is a superstar of the Indian Film Industry, she has a lot of movies that have been mega-blockbuster hits and she has a massive crazy fan following.

She has been in the acting industry for more than a decade and she is referred to as the queen of the Hindi film industry.

The actress's turning point was way back in 2013 when she returned to blockbuster hits and since then there hasn't been any turning back for her.

Deepika did also turn a producer and she is a brand ambassador for many high-end products. She was also part of the Hollywood movie XXX: Return of Xander Cage alongside Vin Diesel.

The actress has won many awards as best actress for her performance in movies like Piku, Raam Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Cocktail etc.

The actress tied the knot with the star of today Ranveer Singh in the year 2018 and today they are known as one of the most powerful couples of the Indian Film Industry.

Fans are always curious to know what their favourite stars do when they wake up or what meals they have and the kind of workout they do.

So, recently in an interview, Dipika revealed what she does in her free time, the first thing she does waking up, the meals she has etc.

ALSO READ : Aww! Deepika Padukone and Kiara Advani get the best bahu tag for sharing a sweet bond with their mother-in-laws; check out the others in the list

Check out what the actress had to say :

What do you do first when you wake up?

I try not to get on my phone, the first thing I like to do is have a glass of hot water and have a quiet and peaceful time because once I am out I am surrounded by so many people so the morning time is very precious.

What do you have for breakfast?

Sometimes egg, proteins and carbs; just a wholesome breakfast.

How many times do South Indians eat Idli – dosa in a week?

We don’t eat Dosa all week. Once–twice a week we will have the south Indian meal of Idli, Dosa, Medu vada Upma etc.

How would you spend your mornings if you were alone in your apartment and had no appointments?

I have lived almost all my life alone without having anyone so it's not a novelty for me. This is something I did since I moved to Mumbai, until I got married I lived alone. Did you think I would walk around naked or something? No, I don’t have such wild things that I would do. I really love cleaning and gardening around the house. It gives me immense happiness. Maybe that’s a way of decluttering my mind.

If you had only ten minutes to spare then what kind of workout would you do?

Cardio and stretching sessions, nothing too sudden as I don’t like to increase the heart rate. Maybe a brisk walk or jog, maybe a few stretches and Yoga stretches, or some spinal articulation. Neck, shoulder mobility, spine, hip opener, ankle set.

When you wake up on the wrong side what’s the mantra of getting back on track?

The first thing is that I will analyze what thing has thrown me off because often we just go into a spiral and are just annoyed about something because we don’t know why we are feeling that way and then of course I think through it and rationalize and let go.

What is your skin routine like?

I believe in doing less. That's what I have learnt from watching my mother, who kept it simple but consistent. Hydrating my skin and using sunscreen is something I always did. What evolved over time is the cleansing part as I wasn’t regular with it in my younger days and as I got older I realised the importance of it.

There are days when I feel lazy and I don’t follow the routine of hydration and cleansing. One must apply sunscreen every 2 – 3 hrs even if you are indoors as there is uri A uri B as we are on our laptops, mobiles, I– pad and those rays aren’t good for the skin. My husband feels I am too disciplined and I need to let go sometimes, but the one thing I do regularly is I take off my make up before I go to sleep and I wear sunscreen before I step out. I am very disciplined in these two things.

What is the one weird thing that your close friends know?

I am a great mimic and according to my husband I am a great mimic hidden in the closet as it has not yet been discovered, waiting to be discovered but I can’t, it’s like if Ranveer catches me off guard and tells me to perform in front of everyone I wouldn’t be able to do it or in front of the camera. But when I am with my sister and husband I am the best mimic.

Well, now that’s a hidden talent that the audience and fans don’t know about Deepika.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

ALSO READ : Have a look at the candid photos of Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone











