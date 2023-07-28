Aww! Deepika Padukone and Kiara Advani get the best bahu tag for sharing a sweet bond with their mother-in-laws; check out the others in the list

MUMBAI :Being a daughter-in-law is no easy feat! Some share a bitter sweet relationship with their sasu maas while some literally share more than a mother-daughter bond. Today we bring to you a list of Bollywood beauties who share an amazing bond with their mother-in-laws.

From Kiara Advani to Kareena Kapoor Khan, these bahu’s are the apple of their sasu maa’s eyes and are making them proud. Check out the list below;

Kiara Advani

Recently Kiara threw a flying kiss to her mother-in-law Rimma Malhotra while walking the ramp. She later went to meet her and gave her mum in law a warm hug. This surprised fans and they have named her the best bahu ever.

Deepika Padukone

Recently when hubby Ranveer Singh was walking the ramp, Deepika Padukone took good care of mum-in-law Anju Bhavnani. The way she interacted with her and kept her company had the netizen’s heart.

Alia Bhatt

Alia and Neetu Kapoor have made many appearances together. They are more like friends than mother-in-law-daughter-in-law. Alia does not like calling her a saas and fans love that!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena and her mum-in-law Sharmila Tagore are the cutest duo in tinsel town. They are the best example of a liberal saas-bahu jodi

Katrina Kaif

Katrina and her mom-in-law Veena Kaushal share a great bond. They are more like mother and daughter and fans love their bond.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra has been clicked on many occasions with her cool mother-in-law Denise Miller-Jonas. They create magic in every picture.

Natasha Dalal

Natasha shares a sweet bond with her mother-in-law Karuna Dhawan. The latter simply adores her.

Which saas-bahu jodi is your favorite? Tell us in the comments below.

Credit-BollywoodLife