What! Diljit Dosanjh reacts to rumors of him getting cozy with international singer Taylor Swift in a restaurant in Vancouver

Diljit who recently made history by performing at Coachella Festival has been in the news lately for another reason.
Diljit Dosanjh

MUMBAI: Diljit Dosanjh, one of the highest-paid singers in the country, has also made a name for himself in the Hindi cinema industry. After gaining his first Bollywood break with the track from the film Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, he made his acting debut in Punjabi films with Jatt & Juliet in 2012. Later, in films such as Udta Punjab and Good Newzz, Dosanjh impressed the audience with his performance.

Diljit who recently made history by performing at Coachella Festival has been in the news lately for another reason. The Good Newwz actor reportedly was seen with international artist Taylor Swift. The two were seen spending quality time at the Cactus Club Cafe Coal Harbour in Vancouver. 

A news portal reportedly stated, “Vancouver Patrons were in for a surprise when they saw two of their favorite stars dining together at  Cactus Club Cafe Coal Harbor on Monday night. Multiple sources confirmed that Taylor Swift & Diljit Dosanjh were laughing & being ‘touch touch’”

Diljit reacted to this news on twitter and wrote, “Yaar Privacy Naam Di v Koi Cheez Hundi Aa.” Netizens had hilarious reactions to it. One wrote, “Let's go! After National Jiju, it's time for National Bhabhi” another one wrote, “Bhaiii he is the GOAT” one wrote, “Waiting for the breakup album”

On the work front, Diljit has been part of many Punjabi Films and Hindi films like Phillauri, Soorma, Welcome To New York, Arjun Patiala, Sooraj Pe Mangal Bhaari, and Good Newwz, among others. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

