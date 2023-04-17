Whoa! Diljit Dosanjh creates history by becoming the first Punjabi Singer to perform at Coachella, celebs like Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and others react

MUMBAI :Diljit Dosanjh, one of the highest-paid singers in the country, has also made a name for himself in the Hindi cinema industry. After gaining his first Bollywood break with the track from the film Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, he made his acting debut in Punjabi films with Jatt & Juliet in 2012. Later, in films such as Udta Punjab and Good Newzz, Dosanjh impressed the audience with his performance.

Diljit has now made history by becoming the first Punjabi artist to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, USA. This will not only bring Diljit immense fame in the Punjabi music industry but also add to his rise on a global level.

Diljit looked dapper in an all black attire where he wore a Black Kurta with a black Tamba, Black sunglasses and black turban. Celebs were in awe of Diljit and lauded the actor for it. Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a video on her instagram and wrote, “The OG”, Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “Wohoo Punjabi Fever at Coachella. What a firecracker performer you are. Dil Jit Lita Sab Da”. Arjun Kapoor shared Diljit’s video and captioned it, “G.O.A.T”, Alia Bhatt wrote, “Epic!!!”

Diljit Performed on his songs like “Do You Know", "G.O.AT" and "Patiala Peg”.

Coachella is an annual music festival held at the Coachella Valley in California where some of the world’s top artists and performers around the world are invited to perform.

