What! Disha Patani deletes this picture a few minutes after putting it on social media

Actress Disha Patani drops a bikini picture on her social media handle and deletes it later. What could be the reason?
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 07/10/2023 - 17:54
movie_image: 
DISHA PATANI

MUMBAI: Actress Disha Patani is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in acting space. Over the time with her amazing acting and sizzling dance moves, she has created a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the fans, who always looks forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of the actress.

No doubt she is one of the major head turners when it comes to defining hotness. Over the time, we have seen the actress blessing the internet with ravishing pictures which grab attention of the fans and set the internet on fire.

Today, we saw actress Disha Patani dropping a bikini picture, which grabbed attention of the fans all over the internet. But a while later, it was noticed that the actress deleted the post. Yes, you heard right. Within a few minutes, the picture was deleted from the Instagram handle of the actress.

Here is the picture. 


ALSO READ –Hilarious! Jawan Prevue: These memes revolving around the Shah Rukh Khan starrer will make you laugh out loud

Well, what could be the reason for deleting the picture? Indeed, it was one of the most sizzling pictures of actress Disha Patani, where the actress was seen in a bikini, speaking about nothing but hotness.

What are your views on Disha Patani deleting the picture and how will you rate her in terms of hotness? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

ALSO READ - Wow! Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma drops sister goals get again in the new post

Disha Patani DISHA PATANI HOT DISHA PATANI SEXY DISHA PATANI FANS Disha Patani movies Bollywood Hot Actress Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 07/10/2023 - 17:54

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Wamiqa Gabbi looks stunning in her latest photo shoot
MUMBAI: Actress Wamiqa Gabbi has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Stubborn Love! Ishaan gets angry with Reeva, The latter makes him realise the love in his heart
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Must Read! “It deserves a theatre release” Netizens on the trailer of Bawaal
MUMBAI: Movie Bawaal which has Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead is indeed one of the much awaited movies for...
WOAH! Anushka Sharma rejects Jee Le Zaraa? Here’s what netizens have to say about it
MUMBAI: Jee Le Zaraa starring Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif was announced in 2021. The film will be...
Exclusive! “My relaxation schedule is just me and my alone time” Dharampatni’s Aditi Shetty talks about how she juggles shoots and what she does to relax!
MUMBAI: Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dhara Patni, starring Fahmaan...
Must Read! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Comebacks everyone is excited about
MUMBAI: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie’s teaser, trailer, and...
Recent Stories
Bawaal
Must Read! “It deserves a theatre release” Netizens on the trailer of Bawaal
Latest Video
Related Stories
Bawaal
Must Read! “It deserves a theatre release” Netizens on the trailer of Bawaal
Anushka Sharma
WOAH! Anushka Sharma rejects Jee Le Zaraa? Here’s what netizens have to say about it
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Must Read! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Comebacks everyone is excited about
Pavail Gulati
Must Read! Have a look at the ott actors who stole the show with their negative characters in movies
Jawan
Hilarious! Jawan Prevue: These memes revolving around the Shah Rukh Khan starrer will make you laugh out loud
horeographer Shabina Khan comes onboard for Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya
Exclusive! Choreographer Shabina Khan comes onboard for Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya’s film