What! Farah Khan blames male ego clashes for her film Om Shanti Om not being able to set a box office record

MUMBAI :Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor made their Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Saawariya’ and so did Deepika Padukone alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om. Despite releasing on the same date, November 9, 2007, Om Shanti Om was a raging hit while SLB directorial was doomed at the box office.

For the unversed, SRK and DP starrer made a lifetime collection of around Rs 83 crore. An old interview of Farah has resurfaced on the web, where she blamed the male ego clashes that didn’t let OSO become the first Bollywood 100 crore film.

When Farah Khan was asked what went wrong, she revealed, that everybody wanted the same date. It was for the first time that her movie was clashing with somebody.

Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali were stubborn due to their egos. She feels bad. She believes that if the films didn't clash at that point, Om Shanti Om would have been the first movie in the history of Bollywood to earn Rs 100 crore.

The earnings stopped short at around Rs 83 crore and it was a record that they set 10 years back. The rest 13 crore was what Sawariyaa made.

