What! Farah Khan blames male ego clashes for her film Om Shanti Om not being able to set a box office record

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer made a lifetime collection of around Rs 83 crore. An old interview, Farah blamed the male ego clashes that didn’t let Om Shanti Om become the first Bollywood 100 crore film.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/16/2023 - 13:30
movie_image: 
Om not being able to set a box office record

MUMBAI :Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor made their Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Saawariya’ and so did Deepika Padukone alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om. Despite releasing on the same date, November 9, 2007, Om Shanti Om was a raging hit while SLB directorial was doomed at the box office.

Also read -  Amazing! Farah Khan calls Bollywood’s Badshah ‘Sporty’ and ‘Agile’, and here is the reason

For the unversed, SRK and DP starrer made a lifetime collection of around Rs 83 crore. An old interview of Farah has resurfaced on the web, where she blamed the male ego clashes that didn’t let OSO become the first Bollywood 100 crore film.

When Farah Khan was asked what went wrong, she revealed, that everybody wanted the same date. It was for the first time that her movie was clashing with somebody.

Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali were stubborn due to their egos. She feels bad. She believes that if the films didn't clash at that point, Om Shanti Om would have been the first movie in the history of Bollywood to earn Rs 100 crore.

Also read - Farah Khan claps back at those who said she was 'too old to get married, have kids'

The earnings stopped short at around Rs 83 crore and it was a record that they set 10 years back. The rest 13 crore was what Sawariyaa made.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - koimoi

Farah Khan Shah Rukh Khan Deepika Padukone Sonam Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor Sanjay Leela Bhansali Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/16/2023 - 13:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Throwback! Reports suggest that Hrithik Roshan was upset with THESE actors for taking Kangana Ranuat's side during the legal battle
MUMBAI :  Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan’s rumoured love story is as old as time in Bollywood. While the Queen...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Joy Killer! Abhimanyu’s excitement dead as Akshara comes home
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Faltu: Upcoming Coincidence! Ayaan and Faltu to finally meet once again?
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
OMG! Throwback to the time when there were reports of Ranbir Kapoor refusing to work with Sonakshi Sinha for THIS shocking reason, check it out
MUMBAI :Ranbir Kapoor is the suave charmer who can convincingly pull off a romantic comedy like Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar...
Imlie: Oh No! Atharva asks to forgive Chini, police enter the house
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the...
What! Farah Khan blames male ego clashes for her film Om Shanti Om not being able to set a box office record
MUMBAI :Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor made their Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Saawariya’ and so did...
Recent Stories
HRITHIK ROSHAN
Throwback! Reports suggest that Hrithik Roshan was upset with THESE actors for taking Kangana Ranuat's side during the legal battle
Latest Video
Related Stories
HRITHIK ROSHAN
Throwback! Reports suggest that Hrithik Roshan was upset with THESE actors for taking Kangana Ranuat's side during the legal battle
Throwback to the time when there were reports of Ranbir Kapoor refusing to work with Sonakshi Sinha
OMG! Throwback to the time when there were reports of Ranbir Kapoor refusing to work with Sonakshi Sinha for THIS shocking reason, check it out
Vijay Sethupathi
Must read! Vijay Sethupathi reveals about his character in the upcoming film Jawan and his experience working with Shah Rukh Khan
Devdas
Woah! Devdas clocks 21 years; throwback to the time Sanjay Leela Bhansali revealed the hurdles faced while filming the iconic movie
Rekha-Hrithik Roshan
OMG! From Rekha-Hrithik Roshan to Pooja Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt, here’s a list of the most controversial kisses of the Hindi Film Industry
and said “It was a nightmare
What! When Shammi Kapoor spoke about falling for ‘pretty girl’ Mumtaz when he was a windower, and said “It was a nightmare”