What! This film earned more than Jawan and Baahubali, made under the budget of Rs. 2 Crores

These days, the highest grossing Indian films routinely cross $100 million globally (currently around Rs 825 crore). This year, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Pathaan have both crossed the mark while last year, RRR and KGF Chapter 2 had.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 10/08/2023 - 12:00
movie_image: 
JAWAN

MUMBAI: These days, the highest grossing Indian films routinely cross $100 million globally (currently around Rs 825 crore). This year, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Pathaan have both crossed the mark while last year, RRR and KGF Chapter 2 had. 

Also read - Wow! Mithun Chakraborty considers THIS compliment the greatest one he has ever received, it has a connection with Amitabh Bachchan, here's how

The list of India’s $100-million hits is ever increasing. But contrary to popular opinion, the $100 million club did not begin recently. In fact, the first Indian film to breach the mark was released over four decades ago. And the film was the highest-grossing Indian film overseas for 30 years with several blockbusters failing short of its landmark haul.

It was Disco Dancer, Mithun Chakraborty’s mega hit from 1982, that became the first Indian film to earn $100 million worldwide. The film was a success in India but it was its mega hit status overseas that propelled its box office numbers. 

In the mid-1980s, Mithun Chakraborty’s Disco Dancer released in the Soviet Union, which was at that time the biggest overseas market for Indian films. Up till then, the film had been a hit in India but had not quite set the cash registers ringing abroad. 

Its Russian release changed that. The film sold a whopping 12 crore tickets in the Soviet Union, earning 60 million roubles ) (roughly $75.86 million or Rs 94.28 crore). 

This not only made Disco Dancer the first Indian film to cross Rs 100 crore (it had earned Rs 6.4 crore domestically) but also made it India’s biggest overseas hit. And it did all this with a moderate production budget of just Rs 2 crore.

Disco Dancer had overtaken blockbusters like Awara and Caravan to be India’s biggest overseas hit with collections of $75.85 million outside India. 

Due to inflation, its Rupee earnings overseas were surpassed a decade later when Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge earned over Rs 100 crore abroad. But in dollar-terms, no film came close as DDLJ’s dollar earnings were just around $40 million. 

Baahubali 2 earned $59 million, PK $53 million, and My Name is Khan way behind at $23 million. RRR, which was a sensation in the US and Japan, earned $45 million overseas.

It wasn’t until 2016 when Bajragi Bhaijaan got its China release that Disco Dancer lost its top spot. The Salman Khan-starrer earned $80 million overseas (including China), dethroning Disco Dancer. Since then, two Indian films have earned over $100 million overseas. 

Also read -Condolences! Mithun Chakraborty's mother Shantirani is no more

Aamir Khan’s Dangal sits at the top with $238 million gross abroad while the actor’s Secret Superstar is second with $140 million. Both the films did exceptionally well in China. Without China, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Jawan are the highest-grossing Indian films overseas with earnings of $49 million and $46 million respectively.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - DNA 

Shah Rukh Khan JAWAN Pathaan RRR KGF Chapter 2 Mithun Chakraborty Disco Dancer Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 10/08/2023 - 12:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! “I had lost all interest in acting. I had been rejected so many times…” Wamiqa Gabbi on her acting journey
MUMBAI: Wamiqa Gabbi who is a well known face in the Punjabi film industry is slowly spreading her magic in the Hindi...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Budding Love! Ishaan unaware of his own feelings, tries to get Savi's attention
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
India Idol 14: Must Read! Vishal Dadlani shares his incredible musical journey, “We have reached out and touched some people who…”
MUMBAI:  Vishal Dadlani is a name with foot tapping, fun music like Kudi Nu Nachne De, Swag Se Swaget, Dhoom Again,...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: High Drama! Mrunal creates a scene at Vandana's haldi function
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Must Read! Lucky Mehta talks about her bagging the role in Subhash Ghai’s Jaanaki, “After I got to know my father was on a ventilator, I ran back…”
MUMBAI:  Director Subhash Ghai, who is known for films such as 'Karz', 'Hero', 'Taal', 'Ram Lakhan' and others, is...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Isha wants Savi and Ishaan to unite in love
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Recent Stories
VIVEK AGNIHOTRI
Woah! Vivek Agnihotri compares the sales of Bhagwat Gita and Playboy to defend The Vaccine War's box office collections
Latest Video
Related Stories
VIVEK AGNIHOTRI
Woah! Vivek Agnihotri compares the sales of Bhagwat Gita and Playboy to defend The Vaccine War's box office collections
Akshay Kumar
Wow! Akshay Kumar recalls his meeting with Late Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill ahead of Mission Raniganj release; Says ‘He was so humble, simple…..’
PAHLAJ NIHALANI
Woah! Pahlaj Nilahani reveals the shocking reason why Govinda has been out of action since a long time
TABU
Must read! Tabu talks about the lack of female comic characters in films
SAIRA BANU
Wow! Saira Banu recalls how her engagement with Dilip Kumar 'created a storm worldwide'
BONEY KAPOOR
Woah! Boney Kapoor breaks silence on wife Sridevi's death, reveals about her blackouts due to diets