WHAT! Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey had to wait for 4-5 months to bring Akshay Kumar on board for ‘Special 26’, deets inside

MUMBAI: ‘Special 26’ completes 9 years today as the movie was released back in 2013. On this occasion, we’ll be taking a look back at one interesting story that took place before Akshay took up the role. Not many would be aware that the actor had initially rejected the Neeraj Pandey directorial.

It would be astonishing but Akshay Kumar himself had revealed not agreeing to do Special 26 initially. He further shared accepting the role after going through a second narration.

Speaking to a news portal, Akshay had shared, “Neeraj Pandey did not wait for three years but he had to wait for 4-5 months. I read it and did not like it that much till he narrated it to me after 4-5 months and then I loved it.”

Special 26 also had Manoj Bajpayee, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, and others in key roles. The film was a good box office success.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has a lot of exciting projects in his kitty. He’ll be appearing on the big screen with Bachchan Pandey, Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Cindrella, Gorkha, and Oh My God 2. Recently, his first-ever film with Emraan Hashmi titled ‘Selfie’ was announced. Just a few moments ago, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was announced, which also stars Tiger Shroff.

