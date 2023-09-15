What! Fukrey 3 removes the visuals of Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, and makes changes in the dialogues referring to MunnaBhai MBBS

MUMBAI: The box office this week seems a bit dry as all the new releases opened to poor houses. However, the trade and industry are looking forward to next week when Fukrey 3 and The Vaccine War will release and hopefully set the box office on fire. The expectations from Fukrey 3 are immense as the last two parts have been hugely successful.

Bollywood Hungama has learned that the censor process of Fukrey 3 has been completed. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) granted a U/A certificate to the comic caper. But it asked for a few minor changes.

In one place, visuals of world leaders like ex-President of USA Donald Trump, President of Russia Vladimir Putin etc. were seen on a poster. The CBFC's Examining Committee asked the makers to remove the said poster.

The other change was related to the dialogue, 'Jaise Sanju baba ne Maqsood bhai ko jhappi daali'. This was probably in reference to the touching scene in Munna Bhai MBBS (2003), where Munna Bhai (Sanjay Dutt) hugs a cleaner, Maqsood (Surendra Rajan), in the hospital. The cut list mentions that the aforementioned dialogue was 'modified suitably' though additional details were not given.

Lastly, the anti-smoking health ad was added in the beginning and after the first half. Once these changes were done, the censor certificate was granted to the makers of Fukrey 3 on September 20. The length of the film, as mentioned on the certificate, is 150 minutes. In other words, Fukrey 3 is 2 hours and 30 minutes long.

Fukrey 3 is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and it stars Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh and Pankaj Tripathi.

The earlier two parts, Fukrey (2013) and Fukrey Returns (2017), also featured Ali Fazal. It is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar and will arrive in theatres on September 28.

