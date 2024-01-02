What! Giorgia Andriani, Arbaaz Khan's ex-girlfriend opens up about Salman Khan's valuable advice; Says ‘He would not share tips…’

MUMBAI: Former Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani recently discussed their split. She said it's never easy to leave a romantic relationship. She wished Arbaaz well and called him a "good person" despite their breakup. In December 2023, Arbaaz tied the knot with Sshura Khan.

Giorgia discussed Arbaaz candidly saying, “Arbaaz is a good human being. Yes, we did part ways and the emptiness of letting go of a partner will always be there. Letting go is not easy, because you’re personally involved with someone in a relationship. But one has to move on when the relationship ends. I wish him well while I move to another chapter in my life.”

When asked if any Bollywood celebrities had given her advice, she stated Salman had made a suggestion. She didn't follow it, though. “Salman Khan works out four times a day. But his fitness routine is different from mine. So he would not share tips, per se. But he did suggest that let go of my fringes (hairstyle), which I didn’t, because I liked them,” she said.

Giorgia had previously declared that she would always have feelings for Arbaaz. As she had stated, “We were best friends and I will always have feelings for him. The relationship that he had with Malaika did not really come in the way of my relationship with them. What I am now… to be called somebody’s friend, I definitely find it very demeaning. We both know it wouldn’t have lasted forever because we were very different.”

The pair had reportedly broken up last year, although they had remained silent about the rumors. In the meantime, Arbaaz wed makeup artist Shura Khan on Sunday night in a small ceremony. Salman Khan and his family attended Arpita Khan's nikah, which was held at her residence.

