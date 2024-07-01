What! Hansal Mehta Opens Up About Manoj Bajpayee's 'Major Mood Swings' during Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar Shoot

MUMBAI: Director Hansal Mehta recently shared insights into his experience working with acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee on the 2000 comedy-drama, Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar!! During a year-end roundtable organized by Cinema Express, Mehta revealed the challenges he encountered due to Bajpayee's 'major mood swings' during the shoot.

Reflecting on the past collaboration, Mehta acknowledged that Bajpayee's behavior on set was difficult, and the actor himself often brushes it off, attributing it to his youth at the time. Mehta, however, emphasized that he, too, was young and navigating unfamiliar territory during that period.

Mehta, known for his collaborations with actors like Rajkumar Rao, highlighted the importance of a positive working relationship. He noted that an actor needn't be excessively expressive to make an impression, citing his successful collaborations with Rao, who was recommended to him by Anurag Kashyap and casting director Mukesh Chhabra.

Recalling the Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar!! shoot, Mehta admitted that Bajpayee's approach to his character was intense and led to discomfort among the cast and crew. He mentioned how Bajpayee decided that his character should be irritable, affecting the overall working atmosphere on set. Other actors, including Saurabh Shukla, who had previously collaborated with Bajpayee on Satya, found themselves taken aback by the actor's demeanour.

Despite the challenges, Mehta acknowledged Bajpayee's fundamental kindness and insisted that he is not a 'bad person.' The director expressed irritation at the time but recognized Bajpayee's commitment to his craft, emphasizing that the actor's method involved fully immersing himself in his character.

Mehta and Bajpayee's professional paths have since diverged, with Mehta expressing fondness for his work on the acclaimed drama Aligarh, while Bajpayee continues to contribute to the industry, with his upcoming project being the black comedy series Killer Soup.

Credit: The Indian Express