What! Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in talks for a Luv Ranjan rom-com movie?

MUMBAI: The upcoming action film "Fighter," starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, has been the talk of the town ever since its announcement. Siddharth Anand, the filmmaker of Bang Bang, War, and Pathaan, has directed his first aerial action movie.

Fans are undoubtedly excited about the new film and can't wait to watch Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone together on the big screen for the first time. Given that this is India's first-ever aerial action entertainer, there is a lot of excitement surrounding the movie.

The movie has been discussed by the fans ever since it was first announced, for a variety of reasons. On occasions, online users expressed their thoughts about the film's first release, while on other occasions, viewers became enthralled with the Behind-the-scenes photos.

Earlier, the makers of the movie released two songs from the movie which created a wave of appreciation as the audience loved it very much. While one song shows the amazing dance moves of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, the other shows a sizzling hot chemistry between the two.

The other day, the makers released another song wherein we got to see the ideal friendship between the characters and the song was very much loved by the audiences. There have also been talks about the trailer of the movie being released on the 15th of Jan.

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan are a fresh pair and their sizzling hot chemistry is being loved by the fans who are eagerly waiting to watch the movie. However, if rumours are to be believed, then Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan are also in talks with Luv Ranjan for a new rom-com movie.

We have seen Luv Ranjan movies in the past like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. It’ll be interesting to see Hrithik-Deepika once again but in a totally different genre.

Tell us what you think about this, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

