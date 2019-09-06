This is what Hrithik Roshan has to say about Kangana Ranaut

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan is one of the hottest and good looking Bollywood actors. His recent release Super 30 earned him accolades. He will be next seen in War. The actor recently attended the Hindustan Times Mint Asia Leadership Summit in Singapore.



At the occasion, along with other questions, Hrithik also took a question about Kangana Ranaut, who has often taken digs at him over the last few years. In an answer to the question, Hrithik said what has really hurt him over the years is that media paid attention to the ‘lying and deceit’. “What hurt me was that media gave attention to the audacity with which that certain person was indulging in lying and deceit.”

