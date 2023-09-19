What! Indian Idol former judge Sunidhi Chauhan changed her name? Here’s all you need to know about her birth name

She is not just a fabulous singer but also a powerhouse performer on stage! Recently at a talk show, Sunidhi spoke about the meaning behind her name
Sunidhi Chauhan

MUMBAI: Sunidhi Chauhan has sung innumerable chartbusters like Kamli, Kashmir Main Tu Kanyakumari, Crazy Kiya Re, Saami Saami and many more. Her mesmerizing voice has earned her global recognition and a massive fan following. She is not just a fabulous singer but also a powerhouse performer on stage!

Recently at a talk show, Sunidhi spoke about the meaning behind her name saying, “Actually, my original name is Nidhi. When I came to Mumbai, I was 11 years old and I joined an academy Kalavir Academy. I was told to stay there to learn to sing. So the people from the academy thought it shouldn't be Nidhi, it should be Sunidhi. So first it was Nidhi and then it became Sunidhi.”

Sunidhi came into the limelight from the reality show ‘Meri Aawaz Suno’. She has been part of many reality shows as a judge such as 'Indian Idol', The Voice and The Remix, apart from singing in her unique voice. 

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit-Pinkvilla 
 

Sunidhi Chauhan Kashmir Main Tu Kanyakumari Ae Watan Sajde Dhoom Machale Saami Saami Kamli Movie News TellyChakkar
About Author

