What! Isha Koppikar and her hotelier husband, Timmy Narang call it quits after 14 years of blissful marriage; Seeking out privacy

MUMBAI: Tinseltown's most well-liked actress is Isha Koppikar. The diva became well-known for some of her memorable roles in movies such as Don, Kya Kool Hai Hum, Fiza, LOC Kargil, 36 China Town, Krishna Cottage, and many more. Isha has made equal contributions to the Telugu and Marathi cinema industries in addition to her time in the Hindi film industry.

She entered politics in 2019 and is now the working president of the BJP's women's transport branch. She is a member of the Bharatiya Janta Party. In her private life, on November 29, 2009, Isha got married to hotelier Timmy Narang. Rianna is the couple's beautiful daughter.

Timmy Narang and Isha Koppikar, who were married for 14 years, decided to call it quits. The actress and her 9-year-old daughter Rianna moved out of their marital house after their final divorce ended last month in November 2023. The report went on to explain the rationale behind the couple's extreme life change, saying, “The couple parted ways due to compatibility issues, which cropped up a while ago. They tried every bit to save the marriage but didn’t succeed. Isha has moved out of the house and is living separately with her daughter, Rianna.”

Isha Koppikar was asked by the news outlet to confirm the information on her personal life, amid all the buzz surrounding it. The actress asked everyone to respect her privacy in a brief note in response. She written, “I have nothing to say. It’s too early. I need my privacy. I would appreciate your sensitivity.”

Isha Koppikar has undoubtedly nailed her role as a loving mother to her daughter Rianna, even in spite of her demanding and busy work commitments. The actress's social media handles attest to this. Isha Koppikar discussed finding the ideal balance between her personal and professional lives in a recent interview, particularly when it comes to her daughter. The singer expressed gratitude to her joint family for always supporting her, saying that it has effectively kept her infant daughter Rianna occupied while she is abroad.

