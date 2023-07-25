What! Javed Akhtar to appear before Mumbai court on Kangana Ranaut’s complaint of criminal intimidation and insult to modesty of a woman

MUMBAI : Kangana Ranaut was in a relationship with Hrithik Roshan for a brief period of time but soon they parted ways and trouble began when they got into a legal battle in 2016 after their breakup. Javed Akhtar then asked Kangana to come to his house to give her some advice.

Also Read-Huge update! Javed Akhtar's case against Kangana Ranaut stalled

The legal battle between Kangana and Javed Akhtar seems to be never ending. The Manikarnika actress had filed a case against the lyricist under Indian Penal Code sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (insult to the modesty of a woman). Thus he will have to appear before the Andheri court on 5th of August.

Kangana and Javed medical physician Dr Ramesh Agarwal was the witness at the 10th Magistrate's court where teh Queen actress along with her sister Rangoli and Akhtar were all present. The latter told him that the actress should settle the matter with Hrithik.

Kangana said that Javed threatened her on speaking on the subject and also filed a defamation case against her. She also went ahead and filed a case against him.

Also Read-Throwback! Reports suggest that Hrithik Roshan was upset with THESE actors for taking Kangana Ranuat's side during the legal battle

Dr Agarwal said, “The meeting lasted about 20-30 minutes, and before leaving, Javed told her, 'Aapko maafi mangni padegi (you will have to apologise)." When asked if Javed said "padegi ya mangiye (you will have to apologise or you seek forgiveness), he said it was "aap maafi mangiye.”

Dr Agarwal further said, “She told me that, ‘Initially both of us (she and Hrithik Roshan) were to apologise, but now only I am being asked to apologise’. She told me this, and that is why she felt uncomfortable.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-HindustanTimes