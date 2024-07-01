What! Javed Akhtar received Rs. 25 Lakhs payment to compose SRK starrer Dunki's song 'Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se'; Read on to know more!

MUMBAI: In the last few weeks, Rajkumar Hirani's film Dunki has been a hot topic of conversation. Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, and Vikram Kocchar star in the recently released flick. Dunki, which was published on December 21, 2023, has generated over Rs. 360 crores in revenue worldwide. Along with the storyline, the soundtrack has earned a lot of love and respect from the fans. Despite the success of the other songs, Nikle The Hum Kabhi Ghar Se, written by acclaimed lyricist Javed Akhtar, was praised for its soulfulness.

Javed Akhtar appeared on the episode Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaaon on December 29, 2023. over the evening, the famed Indian lyricist, screenwriter, and poet told fascinating stories about several super-hit songs he had composed over his career. Javed Akhtar told an intriguing narrative about how he became involved in the writing of Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se from Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film, Dunki.

He stated, “I usually don’t write just one track in the film. Raju Hirani Saab asked me to write lyrics of just one song. I declined but he insisted. He said, ‘Yeh gaana aapke alawa koi nahin likh sakta’. I kept unreasonable terms in front of him. Without batting an eyelid, he agreed to those terms. Yeh mera kamaal nahin hai. Yeh kamaal Raju Hirani ka hai. Jiske peeche 5 super-duper hit films thi, usko samaj thi ki yeh gaana mujhe iss aadmi se milega. Ego was not governing him. His love for his film was governing him. Hats off to him!”

According to Film Information, Javed Akhtar had three demands for working on Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki's song. He asked for his name to be listed separately from the other lyricists and to appear on screen for the same amount of time as the director's. He also requested Rs. 25 lakhs for composing the lyrics to one song. Javed Akhtar's compensation is reputedly one of the most given to a lyricist for a single song.

The same anecdote was posted on Reddit by a user, and netizens had various opinions about it. While some believe the pay is insignificant in comparison to the lyricist's efforts. Others mentioned how lyricists and stuntmen are paid far less than actors.

A lady asked the famed lyricist, Javed Akhtar, on the same show, Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaaon, how he remained so down-to-earth despite his remarkable achievement. The songwriter initially responded with a funny response to the query, but subsequently said that arrogance stems from low self-esteem, and that in order to remain humble, one must believe that he or she has accomplished nothing.

Javed Akhtar put it this way, “I can give a humourous answer to it, that is, ‘Main hoon hi aisa. Kya kiya jaaye?’! On a serious note, you might be very rich, but somebody else will be richer than you. You might be very famous, but someone will be even more popular than you. But you start thinking you have achieved a lot when you feel that you have gone way beyond your expectations. Arrogance comes from low self-esteem. You start thinking, ‘Mere jaise insaan ko itna mil gaya? Kamaal ho gaya!’ Tab aapka dimaag kharab ho jaata hai. But if you feel that ‘Yeh toh kuch bhi nahin, mujhe toh aur bhi haasil karna hain’, you’ll be humble.”

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis